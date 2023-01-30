Abigail Breslin Marries Ira Kunyansky: All the Wedding Details

Watch : Abigail Breslin on Recreating "Dirty Dancing's" Iconic Lift

From Little Miss Sunshine to Mrs. Kunyansky: Abigail Breslin is married.

The Scream Queens actress wed her longtime love Ira Kunyansky over the weekend.

"01.28.23," she wrote on Instagram Jan. 30, "married my bestest friend."

Abigail also posted a close-up of her wedding band and wrote, "Ya girl got married y'all."

According to social media posts, the wedding took place at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in California and famous attendees included TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney and Abigail's brother, actor Spencer Breslin.

For the big day, the bride donned a white off-the-shoulder gown by Simin Couture featuring a full tulle skirt and long tulle sleeves. She also wore her hair down in loose waves. As for the groom, he sported a classic black tuxedo.

As seen in guests' posts, the couple walked down an aisle lined with rose petals and candles. Greenery, roses and elegant drapery adorned both the ceremony and reception spaces and sparklers went off as the newlyweds hit the dance floor.