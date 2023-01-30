Lisa Loring, Original Wednesday Addams Actress, Dead at 64

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Lisa Loring.

The actress, whose credits included her role as the original Wednesday Addams in the 1964 sitcom, The Addams Family, has died at the age of 64. Loring's daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, confirmed to Variety her mother died on Jan. 28 after suffering a stroke, sharing the star "went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands."

Loring's rep also reflected on her passing to CBS News, noting in a statement that Loring was "a very loving mother, grandmother and friend with a lifetime of amazing stories and experiences."

"She brought to life one of the most iconic characters in Hollywood history that is still celebrated today," her agent, Chris Carbaugh, continued. "Lisa loved sharing her memories and meeting all her fans across the world. She will be missed dearly."

Shortly after her passing, friends of the late star also paid tribute to her legacy. In a Facebook post, friend Laurie Jacobson noted that Loring "is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams."