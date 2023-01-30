MAC Cosmetics Flash Deal: Get $168 Worth of Lipstick for Just $64

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

A good lipstick can change your life, or at least that's my opinion. Putting on lipstick is a quick, easy way to upgrade your look and get a little confidence boost. The ideal lipstick looks good, lasts for a long time, and delivers a comfortable wear. It's very rare to get all three of those qualities. Usually, the long-lasting lipsticks dry out my lips and feel uncomfortable. And, then those hydrating lip colors look good at first, but they smear throughout the day as I eat, drink, and talk.

The perfect lipstick, in my opinion, is the MAC Cosmetics Powder Kiss Lipstick. The colors are beautiful, the finish is matte, the formula is hydrating, and the coverage is buildable— so you can customize the intensity of your look.

If you want to get a great deal and step up your lipstick game, you need to check out the MAC Powder Kiss Lip Vault. You get $168 worth of lipstick for just $64 and they come in an adorable bow-shaped storage box. This indulgence is definitely worth the investment. You will be set with lipstick for a long time and you'll have 12 versatile shades to choose from. Don't miss this 62% discount. You can only get this price for 24 hours. After that, this bundle costs $85.