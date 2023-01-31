15 Aesthetically Pleasing Items To Make Every Day Feel Beautiful

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Aesthetically pleasing can mean a lot of different things depending on what your personal preferences are— from cute and chic to retro and cool, there are so many things that can fit under the definition of "aesthetic."
Nonetheless, no matter your vibe, if an item is "aesthetically pleasing," it means it's nice to look at, elevates the rest of the space it's in and tickles a part of your brain that makes you want to immediately click "Add To Cart." Maybe that last one is just me. But as someone who loves to shop, the final additional criteria an aesthetically pleasing product has to fulfill before I actually buy it is that it has to be as functional as it is cute.
After scouring the depths of the interweb, I've rounded up the best items that can fit with any aesthetic and are as useful as they are pretty to look at. From your kitchen to your living room and bedroom, these items will be sure to elevate your entire space so you feel like the main character every day.
Band.do Vintage Inspired Decorative Ceramic Vase
Brighten up any room with this vintage-inspired ceramic vase featuring a retro orange juice design. Whether you use it as an adorable centerpiece or store flowers in it, this vase is sure to please (just don't use it as an actual pitcher)!
SweetAestheticVibes Tulip Flower Lamp
I never knew I needed a tulip flower lamp until I came across this one on Etsy. The design is minimalistic yet gorgeous, and it can make any space feel like a cozy cottage.
Umbra Casa Tissue Box Cover
Chances are, you have a box of tissues lying around somewhere in your home or office. While some tissue boxes come with patterned designs, they don't quite make a statement or they might stick out like a sore thumb among the rest of your aesthetically pleasing decor. This minimalist-chic tissue box cover is shaped like a house, with the tissue mimicking a puff of smoke coming through the chimney. Can it get any more adorable than that?
Squiggle Neon Sign
This squiggle neon sign will instantly make any wall look 10x cooler. The wavy sillhouette casts a bright white glow throughout your space, and it's finished with an acrylic backing that's easy to mount.
Terrarium Candle
This hand-poured terrarium candle is truly a work of art, and it smells as good as it looks. The cactus design is scented with pine and vanilla, and the poppy design is scented with jasmine and white tea.
Rechargeable Cordless Magic Heart Light Bulb
This rechargeable, cordless heart light bulb may just be the coolest and cutest mood lighting ever. The Edison-style bulb is created by hundreds of tiny LEDs that form a glowing pink heart.The light produces no heat and is portable, so you can stand it upright, carry it in your hand or lay it on its side to create the perfect vibe.
Tronco 20 oz. Glass Tumbler
This glass tumbler has over 28,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, and there's no surprise why. Featuring a stylish, minimalist design, the tumbler is fitted with colorful silicone sleeves for a no-slip grip as well as a straw and cap. According to the brand, the glass can be filled with both cold and hot liquids.
LoveLinax Terry Quilted Fabric Cosmetic Bag
This terry quilted fabric cosmetic bag is a bestseller on Etsy, and it's available in 2 sizes and 12 different colors. The toiletry bag includes a gingham lining and plenty of space to safely store all your beauty and skincare products.
Alula Jewelry Stand Catch-All Dish
Showcase your favorite accessories on this functional metal jewelry stand. There are 2 zigzagging bars to organize your necklaces, earrings and more, while the catch-all dish at the base can be used to hold rings, charms and more. In other words, the possibilities for storing and displaying your jewelry are endless.
Rainbow Tufted Mini Throw Pillow
This rainbow throw pillow is straight out of Pinterest home decor inspo board. The pillow features an all-over tufted surface that's topped with concentris arches forming a rainbow motif. It's sure to add the perfect, subtle touch of graphic whimsy to any space you place it in.
Brightroom™ Tapered Corner Hamper
This open-top laundry hamper is as cute as it is practical, especially for those who are looking to spruce up their home without taking up too much space. The tapered corner easily fits in the crevices of your room, and the hamper can be easily carried around due to its lightweight construction.
Hearth & Hand™ With Magnolia Distressed Ceramic Vase
This ceramic vase is the perfect accent piece for your home, and it comes with a white distressed finish that easily blends with a variety of decor and furniture. Whether you use it along as a decorative piece or fill it with flowers, the vase is sure to elevate your space.
Cook With Color Mixing Bowls
Your kitchen deserves to be as aesthetically pleasing as the rest of your home, and this color-coordinated set of 4 mixing bowls checks all the boxes. The sturdy, non-slip bowls feature pour spouts and handles, and they nest together for easy storage when not in use.
These mixing bowls have over 7,300 5-star reviews on Amazon. According to one shopper, "Someone was really thinking when they designed these bowls. Hold in place with a handle. Spout to easily pour. Easy to clean. Roomy. They even have a sturdy rubber circular grip on the bottom to prevent sliding. Dishwasher safe. I LOVE THESE BOWLS. What a useful addition to any kitchen. Buy them and buy more for gifts!"
AvantBoutiqueStore Cute Hand Painted Love Pattern Mug
Feel the love in every sip you take out of this heart-patterned ceramic mug. The mug interior and handle are also shaped as hearts, making it the perfect cottagecore addition to your kitchen. Dare we say, it's cute enough to be displayed as a piece of decor?
Redmond 2-Slice Retro Stainless Steel Toaster
This 2-slice retro toaster has over 8,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and is available in 7 different colors. It's as functional as it is cute, with 6 different baking settings and 3 unique features (cancel, bagel and defrost). With this toaster, every morning is sure to be filled with fun and ease.
