24 Actress Annie Wersching Passes Away at 45

Actress Annie Wersching, who appeared in The Rookie, 24 and Bosch, died at age 45 on Jan. 29 after being diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Learn more about her life and legacy.

By Kelly Gilmore Jan 30, 2023 12:33 AMTags
Celebrities
The world of TV has lost one of their own.

24 actress Annie Wersching passed away on Jan. 29 after a battle with cancer, her rep confirms to E! News. She was 45.

Following her death, Wersching's husband Stephen Full reflected on the woman she was. "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it," Full said in a Jan. 29 statement to E! News. "She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn't require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It's everywhere.' And find it we shall."

Continuing to paint a picture of her personal legacy, Full, who shares children Freddie, 12, and Ozzie, 9, with Wersching, shared a memory he holds of his late wife.

"As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world," he said. "I can still hear it ringing. Bye my Buddie. 'I love you little family…'"

Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, per Deadline. Following this diagnosis, the actress continued to film. Her career included roles such as Julia Brasher in Bosch, Rosalind Dyer in The Rookie, Renee Walker in 24, Emma in Revolution, Leslie Dean in Runaways and Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard.

Jonathan Weiner

Throughout 2022, Wersching shared many photos behind the scenes of Star Trek: Picard, including shots of her character's intricate costume and moments with other cast members, such as Alison Pill and Jeri Ryan, who each shared a tribute in honor of Wersching's passing.

Pill wrote to Instagram Jan. 29, "I am so lucky to have gotten to meet and work with the truly astonishing @anniewersching . She was funny and wonderful and kind and will be so missed. Squeeze your loved ones today."

Meanwhile, Ryan wrote on her own profile the same day, "What a beautiful, bright light was lost today. I'm so lucky to have had the chance to work and play with the incredible @anniewersching . My heart breaks for her beautiful family and everyone who was lucky enough to know her."

