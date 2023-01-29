Damar Hamlin Speaks Out Publicly for First Time Since Suffering Cardiac Arrest in New Video

Watch : Damar Hamlin Discharged From Buffalo Hospital

Damar Hamlin has issued a message to his supporters.

The Buffalo Bills safety spoke out publicly for the first time since he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a Jan. 2 NFL game.

"I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time, as it was just a lot to process within my own self, mentally, physically, even spiritually," Hamlin began in a video shared to his Instagram Jan. 28. "It's just been a lot to process, but I can't tell you how appreciative I am of all the love all the support, and everything that's just been coming in my way."

The 24-year-old, who went on to thank the medical professionals who helped him, his family, friends and his team's fanbase, noted he "didn't feel anything short of love" during this tough time.

Hamlin also shared a note of gratitude for his teammates, who have rallied behind him amid his recovery.