Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Pack on the PDA After GMA3 Exit

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes seem to be embracing their new chapter with a public embrace.
The former co-anchors were seen packing on the PDA in Los Angeles on Jan. 27, the same day news broke that the two would no longer be working for GMA3 and would depart ABC News.
As seen in photos, Holmes was all smiles as the TV personalities hugged each other on the sidewalk. At one point, Robach wrapped her legs around Holmes' waist. The pair were also seen holding hands while walking.
In a statement shared the same day, an ABC News rep announced the two would not be returning to GMA3: What You Need to Know.
"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," the spokesperson told E! News. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."
E! News reached out to Robach and Holmes' reps, but did not receive comment.
The two had sparked romance rumors back in November, when the Daily Mail published photos and video of the co-workers looking cozy in a bar and on a trip in Upstate New York together.
Following the release of the pics, Holmes teased on air about having a "great week." A few days later, ABC's Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos filled in for Robach and Holmes during the Dec. 5 episode, with Ramos noting in the opening of the show that Robach and Holmes had "the day off."
In a Dec. 12 memo obtained by E! News, ABC News president Kim Godwin said the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors "will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review" and that there would be a "rotation of anchors at GMA3 for the time being."
During the internal review, Holmes and Robach did not shy away from stepping out together. The pair were spotted on multiple outings, including one in Miami in December, where they seemingly confirmed their romance with a kiss.
That same month, a source close to the situation confirmed to E! News that Holmes had filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig, who he married in 2010 and shares daughter 10-year-old daughter Sabine with.
As for Robach's former relationship? It appears she and her estranged husband, Andrew Shue, have not filed for divorce. Despite this, Robach was seen handing off their dog to Shue in New York City earlier this month.