Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Pack on the PDA After GMA3 Exit

Watch : Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Leaving GMA3 Amid Romance Scandal

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes seem to be embracing their new chapter with a public embrace.

The former co-anchors were seen packing on the PDA in Los Angeles on Jan. 27, the same day news broke that the two would no longer be working for GMA3 and would depart ABC News.

As seen in photos, Holmes was all smiles as the TV personalities hugged each other on the sidewalk. At one point, Robach wrapped her legs around Holmes' waist. The pair were also seen holding hands while walking.

In a statement shared the same day, an ABC News rep announced the two would not be returning to GMA3: What You Need to Know.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," the spokesperson told E! News. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

