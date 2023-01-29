Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira in Star-Studded Wedding in Miami

Watch : Marc Anthony Engaged to Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira

Marc Anthony is once again a married man.

On Jan. 28, the pop star wed Nadia Ferreira, the first runner-up in the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, in a star-studded wedding ceremony at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, Hola! reported. The two tied the knot in front of family and friends in what marks the singer's fourth marriage.

The bride, a former Miss Universe Paraguay, wore a white Galia Lahav bridal gown with lace and floral accents, as seen in photos posted by the Daily Mail. The groom dressed in Christian Dior, per Hola!.

Mark, 54, and Nadia, 23, were joined at the wedding by his friends Carlos Slim and David Beckham, who both served as best man, Hola! reported. Other guests included the retired soccer star's wife Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and singers Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solís and Romeo Santos, Hola! reported.

E! News has reached out to Marc's rep for comment and has not heard back.