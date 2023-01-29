These Plastic-Free, Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent Sheets Have 25,200+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Need additional info before you shop? Here are some rave reviews from Amazon shoppers.

Earth Breeze Laundry Detergent Sheets Reviews

A shopper said, "I doubt that I will ever purchase another heavy jug of laundry detergent again! So convenient to use, nothing ends up in a landfill. I wish I would have found these sooner! No more toxic plastic in the landfill! I feel really good about that! Couldn't be happier! Laundry gets super clean and fresh smelling!"

Another declared, "Using these sheets is a no brainer! Using this product is the easiest cleaner on the market. No spills, splashes or messes. If you drop it, it is like picking up a paper towel sheet. There is never any leftover pieces at the end of the wash. If that isn't enough it cleans your laundry better than anything I have ever tried. It removes stains and ground in dirt without using any added stain remover. Saves money, the planet, clean up and having to recycle plastic jugs."

An Amazon customer reviewed, "The best thing about these besides, it's cleaning power is how little space they take up in your laundry area. And you could easily travel with these. I have a small one bedroom condo with a washer and dryer, stacked. The laundry area is very small and I've gained so much more space by not having to store large containers of liquid detergent. I was amazed of the cleaning power, and then my clothes came out, just as clean as they did with the liquid detergent that I was using prior to this product. This product is real progress and the laundry detergent industry!"

A shopper gushed, "I LOVE this product because it is lightweight, unlike a jug full of detergent. The sheets are so convenient to use, just put one in your washing machine in the detergent section, and you'll be amazed how well it works!! Plus, I now have more room on my shelf for other items!! Jugs are heavy and take up a lot of room. This product package is thin, has 30 detergent sheets, and takes up less room than a finger!!"

Someone raved, "Finally! A true aid to help with the Laundry! Where has this product been? This is the greatest thing since sliced bread. No heavy plastic jugs to cart with the laundry! Small sheets of laundry soap, just toss one in with the clothes and it's done. I'm on my second package and just love this product. Best place that I have found to purchase is online and the value is incredible! Very pleased and very happy with Earth Breeze!"

If you're looking for more eco-friendly finds, check out these 20 home and beauty products that will help you prevent waste.