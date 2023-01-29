Gabriella Karefa-Johnson's New Target Collab Will Give You a Winter Wardrobe Refresh

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Target's second Future Collective fashion line is what our winter wardrobes have been craving.

With the impeccable taste and fashion expertise of Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, the Future Collective line is all about embracing bright pops of color, comfortable silhouettes and versatile pieces that can be worn everywhere. The fashion editor and stylist brings her maximalist flair to the collection, which has the cutest outerwear, dresses, skirts, handbags and more, all ranging from size XXS-4X and 00-30. The best part? All the fashion forward pieces from the collection range between $10 and $50.

Read on for a few of our favorite looks from Gabriella's Target collection, and get to shopping before everything sells out.