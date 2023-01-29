Gabriella Karefa-Johnson's New Target Collab Will Give You a Winter Wardrobe Refresh

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Target's second Future Collective fashion line is what our winter wardrobes have been craving.
With the impeccable taste and fashion expertise of Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, the Future Collective line is all about embracing bright pops of color, comfortable silhouettes and versatile pieces that can be worn everywhere. The fashion editor and stylist brings her maximalist flair to the collection, which has the cutest outerwear, dresses, skirts, handbags and more, all ranging from size XXS-4X and 00-30. The best part? All the fashion forward pieces from the collection range between $10 and $50.
Read on for a few of our favorite looks from Gabriella's Target collection, and get to shopping before everything sells out.
Croissant Clutch Handbag
This black croissant clutch with gold zipper detailing is the perfect versatile accessory that you can pair with any outfit. It has just the right space and compartments for all your essentials, from your phone to your favorite lipstick.
Women's Cinched Waist Denim Jacket
Add an elevated touch to your typical denim jacket with this cinched waist denim jacket with puff shoulders. Pair the look with a skirt or a midi dress for a casual daytime look.
Women's Long Sleeve Side Cut Out Knit Midi Dress
This is not your average black dress. The knit midi dress has a flattering slit at the leg, along with an adjustable cut-out. Pair the look with some platform loafers or a pair of heels.
Women's Oversized Blazer
Add a pop of color to your professional attire with this lilac oversized blazer. You can pair the look with some slouchy jeans and pumps for a look that can be worn to the office, or brunch. It also comes in a vibrant blue shade, too!
Women's Silk Curved Hem Midi Skirt
We love everything about this silk curved hem midi skirt. From the chic brown color to the exaggerated cinching leg, we're definitely adding this piece to our carts.
Women's Long Sleeve Checked Denim Shirt
This long sleeve checked denim shirt is such a unique and playful piece that you can easily dress up or down. Pair it with the matching denim pants for a cute co-ord look!
Women's High-Rise Cargo Mini Skirt
This high-rise cargo mini skirt hits the mark when it comes to an ultra-trendy and versatile closet staple. You can pair the skirt with bodysuits, sweaters, cropped shirts and so much more.