Megan Fox Showcases New Lob Hairstyle and Bikini Photo

This Transformers star has transformed her look.

Megan Fox debuted her new hair on Jan. 27, showing the world her long bob with roots that follow into a dark blonde shade. The year-old shared two selfies of the look to her Instagram Story, giving fans a glimpse of her new look from different angles. Megan's also featured a picture of her body in an orange bikini that same day.

It's not the first time Megan has done a total change to her hair. In fact, the actress, who is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, has rocked several new styles as of recent. Back in April, the 36-year-old turned heads when she sported fuchsia pink locks in the trailer for Good Mourning, which stars both Megan and MGK. Other cast-members in the project include Dove Cameron and Becky G.

As time would reveal, Megan would go on to have a different shade of pink locks that summer. In June, she wowed while attending the premiere of MGK's Hulu documentary Life in Pink with very fitting, bubblegum pink hair.