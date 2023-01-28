Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead Look More in Love Than Ever in Rare Photo

Ant Anstead shared a rare pic of himself with girlfriend Renée Zellweger on a romantic night out. See the photo and check out more pics of the two over the course of their relationship.

They complete each other.

On Jan. 27, Renée Zellweger's boyfriend, TV personality Ant Anstead, shared on Instagram a rare photo of the two on a date night, dancing on a patio while staring lovingly into each other's eyes. He captioned the pic, "Always Pause for moments of magic under twinkly lights…"

The star of car enthusiast series Radford Returns has occasionally shared pics of his girlfriend. Despite this, Renée appears to be unfazed with it. The Oscar winner, who does not have a public social media account, told the Sunday Times in August 2022, "I don't pay much attention to any of that."

Prior to this week, Ant last shared a photo of Renée in July 2022. His pic shows the two cuddled up on patio chairs while wearing matching sunglasses. He captioned the post, "This lady...Pure. Class. Ren x"

Ant, 43, and Renée, 53, met on the set of his Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride, which featured her as a guest star. The show debuted in August 2021, after the couple was first photographed together, on the balcony of Ant's home in Laguna Beach, Calif.

photos
Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead: Romance Rewind

Also that summer, Ant finalized his divorce from HGTV star Christina Haack Hall, with whom he shares a son, Hudson London Anstead, 3. The star is also a dad to daughter Amelie, 19, and son Archie, 16, from a previous marriage.

See photos of Ant and Renée, past and present:

Instagram / Ant Anstead
January 2023: Date Night

Ant shared this photo of a romantic night out with his girlfriend, writing, "Always Pause for moments of magic under twinkly lights…"

Instagram / Ant Anstead
July 2022: Loved Up

"This lady," Ant wrote on Instagram. "Pure. Class. Ren x"

LionsShareNews / BACKGRID
July 2022: Jet-Setting Couple

The two catch a flight out of Los Angeles together.

Instagram / Ant Anstead
March 2022: PDA Alert

Ant shared this animated image of the couple sharing a sizzling kiss on Instagram.

TheImageDirect.com
January 2022: Walking the Dogs

The two enjoy a walk with their furry companions in Laguna Beach, Calif.

Instagram / Ant Anstead
October 2021: New Orleans Trip

"WOW there is something very special about New Orleans!" Ant captioned this Instagram post. "The late night wandering, the mind blowing history this nerd loves, the architecture, the blend of cultures, the food, the people, the smells and noises! All made made better by magical company to share it with..."

SplashNews.com
July 2021: Unofficial Public Debut

Following romance rumors, the two make their first public appearance (off any red carpet) on the balcony of Ant's new oceanfront home in Laguna Beach, Calif.

Instagram / Ant Anstead
April 2021

The two appear on the set of Ant's Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride, where they first met. "WOW! This just popped up in memories," Ant wrote on Instagram in April 2022. "One year ago today! Sat on the back of a fire engine on the final day of filming having handed two amazing men a car as a thank you from Ren. Amazing what can happen in just one year..."

Discovery
2021: The Show That Sparked Their Love

The couple appears on his Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU: Joyride in 2021. The two started dating soon after meeting on the set of the renovation series.

