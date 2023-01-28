Kanye West Under Investigation for Battery After Confrontation With Driver Filming Him

Watch : TEARFUL Kim Kardashian Talks Co-Parenting With Kanye West

Kanye West may have landed in legal trouble.

The "Clique" rapper is currently under investigation for alleged battery following a Jan. 27 confrontation with a woman northwest of Los Angeles, police say.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office told E! News that that afternoon, they received a call about a battery that had occurred at the Sports Academy in the city of Thousand Oaks. The rep said that upon arrival, police were provided with video evidence that West was involved in an altercation with a woman and appeared to have grabbed her phone out of her hand.

The rapper himself was not at the scene by the time the deputies arrived. The spokesperson added that a crime report was taken, which will lead to further investigation of West by detectives.

Kanye, who has no rep or lawyer listed, has not commented on the incident.

The identity of the woman involved in the confrontation with the star was not made public.