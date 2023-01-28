Nev Schulman's Wife Laura Perlongo Shares She Suffered a Miscarriage

Laura Perlongo has opened up about a devastating loss.
The writer, who is married to Catfish star Nev Schulman, recently revealed she suffered a miscarriage. Laura broke the news by penning a goodbye message to her manicure, which she had when she took her positive pregnancy test up until now.
"Damn this manicure's been through a lot," Laura wrote in a Jan. 28 Instagram post. "About to change it, the manicure that is, n feeling a lil sad to see her go. Maybe that's obvious, maybe not. Girl life is such a trip. Life n death, business as usual. No need for sympathy or anything, just didn't wanna change the nails on this one without saying a word even though that's the expectation I suppose."
Noting the "gain" and the "loss," Laura continued by sharing that initially, she wasn't going to share about her pregnancy until she was further along.
"Wasnt planning on posting until 14w and i guess that woulda had a different spin," she continued. "Wasn't planning on any of it. And if it's happened to you too, I'm just sayin it happens a lot. I'm just sayin I LOVED THIS GD MANICURE. And the all too real fantasy of what coulda been. New month new nails tho and that's OK by me. There's still a lot of hands out there to hold, for now. Maybe forever for me."
The post was paired with a photo of her positive pregnancy test, a picture of her stomach and moments with her and Nev's children Cleo James, 6, Beau Bobby Bruce, 4, and Cy Monroe, 16 months.
Laura later took to the comment section to add, "i forgot to say i miscarried w pictures , sry for the confusion. Anyway, no baby! But thank you for all the love and texts."
Nearly two weeks after Nev and Laura announced to the world that they were expecting their first child together in 2016, Nev popped the question. The pair later wed in 2017 with then-9-month-old Cleo by their sides on the special day, per People. The nuptials took place in Nev's father's backyard in East Hampton, New York.
At the time, the Catfish star shared a snap from their wedding day to Instagram, noting in the caption he is the "luckiest guy in the world."
More recently, Nev shared a photo of himself and Laura kissing during their ceremony paired with a message on their romance. "I'd marry you every day forever and it still wouldn't be enough times," he wrote on Instagram in 2020. "Ups and downs, good days and bad, there's nobody else I wanna do this with more than you."