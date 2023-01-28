Nev Schulman's Wife Laura Perlongo Shares She Suffered a Miscarriage

Watch : Meghan Markle Wants to "Normalize" Conversation Around Miscarriages

Laura Perlongo has opened up about a devastating loss.

The writer, who is married to Catfish star Nev Schulman, recently revealed she suffered a miscarriage. Laura broke the news by penning a goodbye message to her manicure, which she had when she took her positive pregnancy test up until now.

"Damn this manicure's been through a lot," Laura wrote in a Jan. 28 Instagram post. "About to change it, the manicure that is, n feeling a lil sad to see her go. ​Maybe that's obvious, maybe not. Girl life is such a trip. Life n death, business as usual. No need for sympathy or anything, just didn't wanna change the nails on this one without saying a word even though that's the expectation I suppose."

Noting the "gain" and the "loss," Laura continued by sharing that initially, she wasn't going to share about her pregnancy until she was further along.