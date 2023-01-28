Shakira Shares Cryptic Message After Ex Gerard Piqué and Girlfriend Become Instagram Official

Watch : Shakira's Ex Gerard Pique Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend

These hips don't cry.

A day after Shakira'ex Gerard Piqué made his relationship with girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Instagram official by sharing a selfie of the two, the pop star took to her own account to share a cryptic message.

"Las mujeres ya no lloran las mujeres bailan merengue!" Shakira wrote in a Jan. 26 Instagram post in Spanish. Her post translates to, "Women don't cry anymore, women dance merengue!" The 45-year-old's message uses a lyric from her and DJ Bizarrap's new single, "BZRP Music Session #53," and includes a video of herself dancing to the track.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer seemingly shades Gerard, 35, and Clara, 23, in the song. Lyrics also include, "Good luck with my so-called replacement / I don't even know what happened / You're acting so weird, I don't even recognize you / I'm worth two 22-year-olds / You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded in a Rolex for a Casio."