HP Intel 24-Hour Flash Deal: Save 67% on Laptop, Printer, and Wireless Mouse Bundle

If you want to reach your 2023 goals, it may be time to upgrade your technology. If you have a temperamental computer that makes it tough to get through your workday it can be incredibly frustrating. If it's time for a new computer, but that purchase is not in your budget, today is your lucky day. There is a 24-hour flash sale that you need to check out.

You can get the HP 15.6" Intel 128GB SSD Laptop, a DeskJet 2723e printer, a wireless mouse, and one year of Microsoft Office 365 for just $450 at HSN. If you bought all of those items individually, you would spend $1,347.52. This is a major discount from a reliable brand that is tough to pass up.

If you want a more personalized purchase, choose your favorite color. This HP Intel bundle is available in four colors: silver, pink, blue, and green. Don't wait to shop. This price is available for 24 hours.