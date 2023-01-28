J.Crew 80% Off Deals: $15 Boots, $28 Jeans, $20 Sweaters, $22 Dresses, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's no better way to spend your weekend than with some retail therapy, right? If you live to shop, but your bank account disagrees, you're not alone. Thankfully there are so many great deals you can shop at J.Crew.
Use the promo code REFRESH to get an extra 50% off J.Crew sale styles. Depending on what you buy, you could save up to 80% on your purchase. That's not the only way you can save though. Use that same promo code to get a 30% discount on full-price J.Crew styles too.
Score these 90-style jeans for just $28 (originally $138). Get one of these $98 mock neck sweaters at a $40 price point. If you need a winter coat, these $228 puffers are on sale for $73.
There are so many fashionable finds on sale at J.Crew. Here are some of the best deals you can shop this weekend.
J.Crew Deals
J.Crew Limited-Edition Cropped Puffer Jacket
Brighten up your wardrobe with a bright puffer coat. This one comes in green, orange, and pink. And, of course you can't go wrong with classic black.
J.Crew Ribbed Mockneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn
These ribbed mock neck tops are a true wardrobe staple. Wear them on their own or for layering. You'll want one in every color.
J.Crew Classic Merino Wool Cardigan Sweater
You'll never regret buying a J.Crew cardigan. It's a garment that will always be in style and can be worn many different ways.
J.Crew Ruffleneck Puff-Sleeve Dress in Leopard Print
Go wild over this leopard print mini dress.
J.Crew One-Shoulder Stretch Sweater
There's just something so sophisticated about a one-shoulder sweater, right? This one is available in orange, yellow, and black.
J.Crew Scalloped Lace Mockneck Top
Go bold with one of these mock neck lace tops in bright pink, blue, or lime. Or you can go classic and wear this in black.
J.Crew Waffle-Knit Shirt-Jacket
This style is half-shirt, half-jacket, and all cute. This red hue adds some vibrance to your wardrobe and you can also get this in ivory too.
J.Crew Kate Straight-Leg Pant in Four-season Stretch
These straight leg pants are stretchy, stylish, and they work for every occasion. You can also get them in 6 additional colors.
J.Crew Full-Length Kate Straight-Leg Pant in Good Tidings Plaid Wool
This blazer is so popular that it sold out, but these pants are everything. This plaid style is available in standard, petite, and tall sizes.
J.Crew New Quilted Cocoon Puffer Coat
This navy quilted coat is equal parts sophisticated and versatile. This is one of those keep-forever pieces that's always going to be on-trend. There are several colors to choose from.
J.Crew Side-Ruched Dress in Stretch Linen-Viscose
Turn heads in this olive green midi-dress, which is also available in red.
J.Crew Short Lug-Sole Rain Boots
If you're going to wear rain boots, they might as well be cute, right? Ditch your boring, worn out pair for these olive green boots. They also come in black.
J.Crew Eloise Sweater-Blazer
This combines everything you love about a blazer and a sweater for a unique, yet versatile piece. It comes in six colors.
