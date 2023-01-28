J.Crew 80% Off Deals: $15 Boots, $28 Jeans, $20 Sweaters, $22 Dresses, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's no better way to spend your weekend than with some retail therapy, right? If you live to shop, but your bank account disagrees, you're not alone. Thankfully there are so many great deals you can shop at J.Crew.

Use the promo code REFRESH to get an extra 50% off J.Crew sale styles. Depending on what you buy, you could save up to 80% on your purchase. That's not the only way you can save though. Use that same promo code to get a 30% discount on full-price J.Crew styles too.

Score these 90-style jeans for just $28 (originally $138). Get one of these $98 mock neck sweaters at a $40 price point. If you need a winter coat, these $228 puffers are on sale for $73.

There are so many fashionable finds on sale at J.Crew. Here are some of the best deals you can shop this weekend.