TikTok Star Alix Earle Is Getting Married—But It’s Not What You Think

Congratulations are sort of in order for Alix Earle.
The TikToker—who frequently documents her life at the University of Miami—announced that she was getting married on TikTok Jan. 27, though it's not the typical nuptials you'd expect.
"Get ready with me to get married. I have been waiting for this day for so long," Alix said in the clip. "Every year the frat has a wedding party. And I was chosen to be the bride, and I'm marrying my lover Grant."
And unlike the fraternity's previous brides, Alix decided to go all in, including buying the "poofiest" gown "you've ever seen in your life."
"Usually the girls wear a white dress, and the bridesmaids wear whatever," she continued. "Not this year, though. I got a real wedding dress, and my friends all got the same matching pink bridesmaid dress."
What else is in store at the ceremony? The 22-year-old said there would be an arch, a bridesmaid crew dressed to the nines and just "cheesy, wedding fun."
"I always thought my wedding day was gonna be somewhere in Greece or Italy, but the back of a frat house will do," she said. "There is magic in the air tonight. My maid of honor prepared me a speech. My best friend, Natalie, she wrote me a poem. I will be coming up with my vows on the spot, so we're gonna see how that goes after a few drinks."
Alix—who confirmed her breakup with former Yankees baseball player Tyler Wade in December—joked that she was off the market again, as she captioned the post, "SHE'S TAKEN."
"This is a really big deal," she said. "Single Alix did not last long because now she is getting married."
In a follow-up video, Alix showed off her gown that she got off Amazon. She completed her look with a veil, silver hoops and beige heels.
"I wanna get married everyday for the rest of my life," she said. "I've never been so excited for something in my life."
She's certainly putting the party in bridal party.