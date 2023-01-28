TikTok Star Alix Earle Is Getting Married—But It’s Not What You Think

Watch : BIGGEST Celebrity Weddings of 2022

Congratulations are sort of in order for Alix Earle.

The TikToker—who frequently documents her life at the University of Miami—announced that she was getting married on TikTok Jan. 27, though it's not the typical nuptials you'd expect.

"Get ready with me to get married. I have been waiting for this day for so long," Alix said in the clip. "Every year the frat has a wedding party. And I was chosen to be the bride, and I'm marrying my lover Grant."

And unlike the fraternity's previous brides, Alix decided to go all in, including buying the "poofiest" gown "you've ever seen in your life."

"Usually the girls wear a white dress, and the bridesmaids wear whatever," she continued. "Not this year, though. I got a real wedding dress, and my friends all got the same matching pink bridesmaid dress."

What else is in store at the ceremony? The 22-year-old said there would be an arch, a bridesmaid crew dressed to the nines and just "cheesy, wedding fun."