Producer Jon Peters Reveals He's Leaving Wife of 12 Days Pamela Anderson $10 Million in His Will

Watch : Jon Peters Leaving Pamela Anderson $10 Million

Jon Peters will always Love, Pamela.

The Hollywood producer, 77, shared what he left in his will for ex Pamela Anderson

"I will always love Pamela, always in my heart," he told Variety on Jan. 26. "As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will. And she doesn't even know that. Nobody knows that. I'm just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn't be saying it. So that's for her, whether she needs it or not."

The pair tied the knot in 2020, though their union ended after 12 days.

After their relationship ended, Pamela clarified on social media that she never legally married Jon, adding that were "no hard feelings." She still continues to think positively of her lifelong friend, who she has known since 1989.

"He's great and has been a huge influence on my life," she told Variety this week. "I love him to death."