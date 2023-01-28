Producer Jon Peters Reveals He's Leaving Wife of 12 Days Pamela Anderson $10 Million in His Will

Jon Peters will always Love, Pamela.
The Hollywood producer, 77, shared what he left in his will for ex Pamela Anderson
"I will always love Pamela, always in my heart," he told Variety on Jan. 26. "As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will. And she doesn't even know that. Nobody knows that. I'm just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn't be saying it. So that's for her, whether she needs it or not."
The pair tied the knot in 2020, though their union ended after 12 days.
After their relationship ended, Pamela clarified on social media that she never legally married Jon, adding that were "no hard feelings." She still continues to think positively of her lifelong friend, who she has known since 1989.
"He's great and has been a huge influence on my life," she told Variety this week. "I love him to death."
Jon has produced several big movies, including Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born, Batman, Man of Steel, The Color Purple and Clue.
Before being linked to Jon, Pamela had married and divorced Rick Salomon, Kid Rock and Tommy Lee. Her relationship with Tommy—and their leaked sex tape—was chronicled in Hulu's Pam & Tammy, where she's played by Lily James. However, she slammed the project for recreating the period of her life where the tape was stolen and released to the public in 1995.
"I've got nothing against Lily James," she told Variety. "I think that she's a beautiful girl and she was just doing the job. But the idea of the whole thing happening was just really crushing for me."
Now, Pamela is ready to tell her own story with upcoming her memoir Love, Pamela and the Netflix documentary, Pamela, a love story.
"I didn't feel like I had a lot of respect," she says in the documentary trailer. "I had to make a career out of the pieces I had left. But I'm not the damsel in distress. I put myself in crazy situations and survived them."
Love, Pamela and Pamela, a love story will be released simultaneously on Jan. 31.