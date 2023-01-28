Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Could Be Kim Kardashian's Twin in New Selfie

Madison LeCroy just charmed fans into doing a double take.
The Southern Charm star created a frenzy on her Instagram page when she posted a selfie in which her followers thought she was channeling Kim Kardashian. The snapshot, taken from a Jan. 25 ski trip with friends, showed Madison wearing a pair of oversized sunglasses with her straighten blonde hair tucked behind a large black headband.
"Kim K?!?" Southern Hospitality's TJ Dinch wrote in the comments section, prompting fellow Bravo star Mercedes "MJ" Javid to add, "Yes! I thought the same!"
Meanwhile, another commenter remarked, "The Kim K of Southern Charm."
Indeed, Madison's look resembled one that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had previously worn. In 2018, Kim attended a Create & Cultivate women's conference in Los Angeles with her then-platinum blonde hair pulled back in a thick black headband. The SKIMS founder paired her sleek 'do with a black suit at the time.
However, despite the almost spot-on 'fits, others in the comments section thought that Madison looked like another reality star: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley.
"Totally thought you were @doritkemsley when I was scrolling!" one fan commented, while another wrote, "This is giving me Dorit vibes."
So, what is Madison's take on this? In a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Jan. 26, the 32-year-old clarified that it wasn't her intention to look like someone else.
"I keep getting messages that I look like Dorit or why am I trying to look like Dorit," she began. "I didn't do that."
While she noted that Dorit is "gorgeous" and that she takes the comparisons as a compliment, "It's not like I went to my plastic surgeon and said, 'Hey, help me look like this.'"
Madison added, "I'm not trying to look like anybody but me."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)