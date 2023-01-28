Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Could Be Kim Kardashian's Twin in New Selfie

Watch : Madison LeCroy Addresses FIGHT With Olivia Flowers

Madison LeCroy just charmed fans into doing a double take.

The Southern Charm star created a frenzy on her Instagram page when she posted a selfie in which her followers thought she was channeling Kim Kardashian. The snapshot, taken from a Jan. 25 ski trip with friends, showed Madison wearing a pair of oversized sunglasses with her straighten blonde hair tucked behind a large black headband.

"Kim K?!?" Southern Hospitality's TJ Dinch wrote in the comments section, prompting fellow Bravo star Mercedes "MJ" Javid to add, "Yes! I thought the same!"

Meanwhile, another commenter remarked, "The Kim K of Southern Charm."

Indeed, Madison's look resembled one that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum had previously worn. In 2018, Kim attended a Create & Cultivate women's conference in Los Angeles with her then-platinum blonde hair pulled back in a thick black headband. The SKIMS founder paired her sleek 'do with a black suit at the time.