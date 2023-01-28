The Bachelor's Nick Viall Will Be Marrying Natalie Joy Sooner Than You Think

Nick Viall's latest file includes venues, a mood board and a Bachelor Nation guest list.
The reality star and his fiancée Natalie Joy got candid over the wedding planning process after getting engaged at the beginning of January at Create Studios in Venice, Calif., telling E! News they are in the very early stages.
"We recently had a lot of talks about it," he shared in an exclusive interview with E! News at Brilliant Earth x Nick Viall Valentine's Day Soirée event in Los Angeles on Jan. 26. "Which was more than I've ever done. It's eye-level things. Last night, we just started talking about how we should start making a list."
But they won't have to brainstorm alone. "We are starting to get like a lot of advice from friends who have either recently gotten married or are planning a wedding right now," he noted. "So in that sense, we started very, very early."
When it comes to the big day, the 42-year-old explained that he and Natalie are eager to walk down the aisle sooner rather than later.
"We're definitely anxious to get married," he continued. "We definitely didn't get engaged to have a long engagement, so it's been great. It's exciting."
And with so many close friends tying the knot recently, Nick has taken some of their key pieces of advice to heart.
"Everyone tells us, 'You got to find the venue,'" he explained. "For me, it's an excitement level, but I've been told that if you can find that, it gets a lot easier. But that's the big hurdle. So now I'm excited to figure that out. It is intimidating."
Venue hunting will be done locally for one very sweet reason.
"I don't know if our goal is to have the biggest wedding of all time. I think for us, something we've talked about is it's important to involve people who know our relationship and know us. So I think that would be kind of the driving force," the Bachelor in Paradise alum said, with his future wife chiming in, "Also convenience. We want it to be super easy. I have a lot of older, sick family members that I want to come and I don't want anyone having to fly to Mexico. I want it to be easy for everyone."
And of course, there is the question of the absolute must-invite list when it comes to fellow Bachelor Nation members. So, who makes the cut?
"Jarrod [Haibon] and Ashley [laconetti] for sure," the Viall Files podcast host began. "Ben [Higgins] and Jess [Clarke] and Sharleen [Joynt] and Andy [Levine]. Those are the no brainers for sure. I think there's a lot. We have been lucky enough that we're good friends of that community. We'll see what we're able to do. We don't even know what kind of wedding it's gonna look like but most people are family for sure."
Natalie chimed, adding pals Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams to the guest list, too: "There's a lot. We've made some really good friends."
And while the couple works out the fine details of their future nuptials, they also looked back on the special day that got the ball rolling, recalling what made Nick's proposal so unique.
"He had a playlist made with all of my favorite songs, and he named it what I call him," Natalie said. "I knew he wouldn't be able to get through it in person. And my mom told me after, she was like, 'I told him that he should write down what he's gonna say to you, because you're gonna black out, he's gonna black out, you're not going to remember what was said. So if you write it down, you can always look back and read it.'"
But what's more? Instead of taking pen to paper, Nick pressed play and captured the proposal on film.
"He made a video, which was so much better and I can always go back and watch that video," the surgical technologist continued. "Just him being able to just sit down and talk to me felt really personal."
And personalization was the name of the game when it came to the engagement and the engagement ring.
"Nick came in and we selected very specific diamonds for him to view," Briana Baker, the Customer Experience Regional Manager for Brilliant Earth, exclusively told E! News. "We walked through different styles that met the criteria or the characteristics that he was interested in. And then just helped him narrow it down to the one that jumped out to him and spoke to him the most as far as representing his and Natalie's relationship."
In the end, the former Bachelorette contestant settled on the Luxe Viviana.
"It comes with an adorned basket and a hidden halo," Briana continued. "It's yellow gold and very beautiful and sparkling to look at."
She noted that having it set with an elongated shape was also a special choice. As she explained, "The combination of the unique Brilliant Earth setting with the 5.12 carat, elongated cushion, really gave a very unique and specific style for Nick and Natalie."
Take a look at the perfect piece of jewelry here.