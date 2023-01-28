The Bachelor's Nick Viall Will Be Marrying Natalie Joy Sooner Than You Think

"We're definitely anxious to get married," he continued. "We definitely didn't get engaged to have a long engagement, so it's been great. It's exciting."

And with so many close friends tying the knot recently, Nick has taken some of their key pieces of advice to heart.

"Everyone tells us, 'You got to find the venue,'" he explained. "For me, it's an excitement level, but I've been told that if you can find that, it gets a lot easier. But that's the big hurdle. So now I'm excited to figure that out. It is intimidating."

Venue hunting will be done locally for one very sweet reason.

"I don't know if our goal is to have the biggest wedding of all time. I think for us, something we've talked about is it's important to involve people who know our relationship and know us. So I think that would be kind of the driving force," the Bachelor in Paradise alum said, with his future wife chiming in, "Also convenience. We want it to be super easy. I have a lot of older, sick family members that I want to come and I don't want anyone having to fly to Mexico. I want it to be easy for everyone."

And of course, there is the question of the absolute must-invite list when it comes to fellow Bachelor Nation members. So, who makes the cut?

"Jarrod [Haibon] and Ashley [laconetti] for sure," the Viall Files podcast host began. "Ben [Higgins] and Jess [Clarke] and Sharleen [Joynt] and Andy [Levine]. Those are the no brainers for sure. I think there's a lot. We have been lucky enough that we're good friends of that community. We'll see what we're able to do. We don't even know what kind of wedding it's gonna look like but most people are family for sure."

Natalie chimed, adding pals Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams to the guest list, too: "There's a lot. We've made some really good friends."