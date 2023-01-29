1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Reveals the Most Difficult Part of Having 2 Young Boys

Amy Slaton is getting adjusted to a full house.
The star of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters welcomed son Glenn Allen Halterman with husband Michael Halterman in July 2022, joining brother Gage Deon who was born in November 2020.
Having two kids under the age of 2 underneath the same roof isn't easy for anybody, and Amy exclusively told E! News that she's still dealing with the learning curve.
"The best part is getting to see them interact with each other and get to know each other," she said. "The worst part is when I'm home alone with the two of them and they both start crying at the same time. I don't know which one to give my attention to first."
Amy revealed that 6-month-old Glenn has started doing an "army crawl" on this own, and that Gage has already embraced his new role—most of the time.
"Gage is learning how to be a big brother," Amy said. "He loves to teach Glenn how to do things or he'll feed him. It all depends on his mood."
Amy, who stars on the TLC reality series alongside her sister Tammy Slaton, revealed that while her second foray into motherhood was ultimately successful, it wasn't without its speed bumps—as viewers will see in season four of 1000-Lb. Sisters.
"The pregnancy was overall great," Amy said. "There were a few hiccups you will see play out this season on the show. The baby and I are both healthy and that's the most important thing."
As for what else to expect from the fourth season?
"The growth of everyone," Amy teased. "How much Tammy has grown as a person, [Amy and Tammy's brother] Chris is losing weight. I've grown, as well. I'm a mom of two now. We all have had blessings given to us."
1000-Lb. Sisters airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on TLC.