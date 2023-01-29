1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Reveals the Most Difficult Part of Having 2 Young Boys

Watch : TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Fed Up With Dr. Stapleton

Amy Slaton is getting adjusted to a full house.

The star of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters welcomed son Glenn Allen Halterman with husband Michael Halterman in July 2022, joining brother Gage Deon who was born in November 2020.

Having two kids under the age of 2 underneath the same roof isn't easy for anybody, and Amy exclusively told E! News that she's still dealing with the learning curve.

"The best part is getting to see them interact with each other and get to know each other," she said. "The worst part is when I'm home alone with the two of them and they both start crying at the same time. I don't know which one to give my attention to first."

Amy revealed that 6-month-old Glenn has started doing an "army crawl" on this own, and that Gage has already embraced his new role—most of the time.

"Gage is learning how to be a big brother," Amy said. "He loves to teach Glenn how to do things or he'll feed him. It all depends on his mood."