Are Katharine McPhee and David Foster Ready for Baby No. 2? She Says...

Watch : Katharine McPhee Has "Mommy & Me" Time With a Beer

This isn't all that her heart can hold.

While appearing on a new episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Katharine McPhee discussed her thoughts on expanding her family with David Foster after welcoming their 23-month old son Rennie in 2021.

"I would love to have another baby, but we'll see," Katharine told host Jennifer Hudson. "We're not in any crazy rush, but I hope so."

And while the two aren't jumping to add another kid to the mix, Katharine shared that she's been enjoying her new baby bliss, saying, "I love being a mom, I really love it."

After the 41 year-old TV host asked Katharine if her son can sing "like his mommy," she replied, "So far I would say his singing isn't his strong suit. I mean, he's under 2, so I'm not trying to be too critical here."