How to Watch the 2023 Grammy Awards

Watch : Grammys 2023 Top Nominees: Beyonce, Adele & Harry Styles

Award season's most musical celebration is almost here.

The biggest artists, bands, songs and albums of the year will be honored at this year's 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5. And before fans tune in to see who will win Record of the Year, Best New Artist and more awards, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the 2023 Grammys.

This year's list of nominees—announced on Nov. 15, 2022—features several surprising nominations and shocking snubs. While Taylor Swift's latest album Midnights missed this year's nomination eligibility period, the 11-time Grammy winner did score four nominations for Song of the Year, Best Song Written For Visual Media, Best Country Song and Best Music Video.

And though BLACKPINK, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Demi Lovato's 2022 releases didn't receive any love, several stars scored their first-ever Grammy nomination, including Viola Davis for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording for her memoir Finding Me, bringing her one step closer to securing EGOT status.