Will There Ever Be a Superstore Reunion? Star Jon Barinholtz Says...

Superstore's Jon Barinholtz shared his hopes for a potential reunion special with his former NBC sitcom co-stars. Plus, find out just how close the cast is in real life.

The thought of a possible Superstore reunion has us on Cloud 9.

And if star Jon Barinholtz has his way, the cast of the NBC comedy might be getting back together sooner rather than later.

"It's definitely been talked about I would love it," the American Auto star exclusively told E! News of a potential reunion. "What I'm trying to put out in the world is a Superstore movie. Or they can call it a special, whatever, just make it like an hour and a half, two hours long and get the gang back together."

While no script is currently being worked on, Barinholtz and his co-stars—which included America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Nico Santos, Lauren Ash and many others—have stayed in touch since the show ended in March 2021.

"It's truly one of the like most fondest work experiences I've ever had," the actor gushed. "That cast is a cast that has friends in real life. Those are some of my dear friends and we all hang out and go to each other's weddings and birthday parties. I love those people."

While fans wait for official news about a reunion, Barinholtz and Feldman will be teaming up once again on TV very soon, as Barinholtz recently revealed his longtime pal will be guest starring on season two of American Auto.

Scott Everett White/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

"We have Seth Meyers on, we have Andy Richter, we have Ben Feldman, which is really great—it's a little Superstore reunion for me and him," he exclusively told E! News. "We have my brother Ike Barenholtz, he comes back. We have one other person who I think we want to leave as a huge surprise but it's one of the bigger stars in the world."

American Auto airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

