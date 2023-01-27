Will There Ever Be a Superstore Reunion? Star Jon Barinholtz Says...

Watch : American Auto Star Teases Cameos From Seth Meyers & GLOBAL SUPERSTAR

The thought of a possible Superstore reunion has us on Cloud 9.

And if star Jon Barinholtz has his way, the cast of the NBC comedy might be getting back together sooner rather than later.

"It's definitely been talked about I would love it," the American Auto star exclusively told E! News of a potential reunion. "What I'm trying to put out in the world is a Superstore movie. Or they can call it a special, whatever, just make it like an hour and a half, two hours long and get the gang back together."

While no script is currently being worked on, Barinholtz and his co-stars—which included America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Nico Santos, Lauren Ash and many others—have stayed in touch since the show ended in March 2021.

"It's truly one of the like most fondest work experiences I've ever had," the actor gushed. "That cast is a cast that has friends in real life. Those are some of my dear friends and we all hang out and go to each other's weddings and birthday parties. I love those people."