Allow Simu Liu's Shirtless Moment to Rescue You From Any Winter Blues

Not all heroes wear capes...sometimes, they wear blazers without shirts.

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star flashed his toned abs while attending a cocktail event to celebrate Tiffany & Co.'s new Lock collection. For the Jan. 26 soirée in Toronto, Simu stepped out in a light gray suit sans a shirt.

That's right, his outfit consisted of loose-fitted trousers and an unbuttoned blazer that left little to the imagination. Simu also styled the look by slightly rolling up his sleeves, which only added to its cool factor. He paired the hot number with gold-chain necklaces that dangled just above his six-pack.

This isn't the first time the Marvel actor has made temperatures rise with a shirtless red carpet moment. Back in November, Simu flaunted his physique in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty fashion show.

"I was very honored to be asked and, and I would like the record to show that I did not demand to be shirtless," he exclusively told E! News at the time. "That was just the outfit that was presented to me, OK? I had no choice not to say yes."