Selena Gomez Shares How Lupus Medication Causes Her Hands to Shake

Watch : Selena Gomez Responds to Body-Shaming Comments After Golden Globes

Selena Gomez is setting the record straight with kindness.

The Only Murders in the Building actress addressed fan concerns over her health following a skincare routine that she posted on TikTok early January.

"I shake because of my medication of lupus," she replied to a fan on Jan. 25, "Also read my disclaimer. I ain't no pro."

Selena's original clip showed the singer applying products to remove makeup, which included gently washing her face with a towel.

"PSA I got most of these products free," she captioned the TikTok. "I ain't just rolling like that everywhere. Use any serum to take off make up before washing. It breaks it up nicely. Also use a sponge to wipe eyes to treat eyes delicately when removing make up. K I'm done pretending I know what I'm talking about."

The 30-year-old has been vocal about her experience with lupus—an autoimmune disease—since she was diagnosed in 2014. As of result of the illness, Selena underwent a kidney transplant in 2017.