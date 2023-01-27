A Below Deck Adventure Crew Member Might Be Quitting Based on This Intense Preview

Looks like things for this Below Deck Adventure crew member aren't in ship shape.
As Bravo's sneak peek of the show's Jan. 31 episode teases, a difficult conversation between Chef Jessica Condy and Captain Kerry Titheradge about her onboard behavior may prompt her to pack her bags.
Calling Jessica to the bridge, Captain Kerry begins the conversation by reminding Jessica that "we are in control over how we express ourselves." That being said, he informs her, "The girls can't be walking out feeling like they're walking on eggshells because it f--ks their job."
Tensions between Jessica and the rest of the crew have been high, especially after Jessica changed meal plans multiple times, annoying Chief Stew Faye Clarke and causing an argument between them.
As Captain Kerry explains in a confessional, "She's at her worst when she's needed the most. I don't care if we only got one day left. I can't keep being that sounding board to this f--king ongoing bitching."
Calling Jessica's interactions with the other staff members "borderline intimidation," the captain goes on to tell her, "The way you're talking to the other staff is not acceptable. People are scared to go in the galley."
However, Jessica sees the situation as a sign that her time on Below Deck Adventure is coming to a close.
"Maybe I'm coming to the end of my yachting experience because this sure as hell doesn't bring me joy anymore," she states. "And my rule, 'If it's not a f--k yes, it's a hell no. If it doesn't bring you joy, don't do it anymore.' Like, it's made it very apparent to me that this is not where I need to be."
And though Captain Kerry encourages her to move on and "just f--king grind," Jessica tells him, "We can't do anything else," and ends the preview by noting that she's "just over it."
Check out the full sneak peek above.
Below Deck Adventure airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on past episodes streaming now on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)