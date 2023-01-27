A Below Deck Adventure Crew Member Might Be Quitting Based on This Intense Preview

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Looks like things for this Below Deck Adventure crew member aren't in ship shape.

As Bravo's sneak peek of the show's Jan. 31 episode teases, a difficult conversation between Chef Jessica Condy and Captain Kerry Titheradge about her onboard behavior may prompt her to pack her bags.

Calling Jessica to the bridge, Captain Kerry begins the conversation by reminding Jessica that "we are in control over how we express ourselves." That being said, he informs her, "The girls can't be walking out feeling like they're walking on eggshells because it f--ks their job."

Tensions between Jessica and the rest of the crew have been high, especially after Jessica changed meal plans multiple times, annoying Chief Stew Faye Clarke and causing an argument between them.

As Captain Kerry explains in a confessional, "She's at her worst when she's needed the most. I don't care if we only got one day left. I can't keep being that sounding board to this f--king ongoing bitching."