These 2003 Grammys Moments Will Give You All of the Y2K Feels

From Missy Elliott popping bubblegum on the red carpet to Alicia Keys writing "Think 4 Urself" on her back, relive the award show moments from 20 years ago. And tune in to the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5.

By Alyssa Morin Feb 05, 2023 8:00 AMTags
Music's biggest night is always full of high notes.

The 2023 Grammys are only a few hours away and performers like Bad Bunny, LizzoMary J. Blige and other stars are expected to light up the stage with unforgettable performances. Plus, Trevor Noah is hosting the annual ceremony, airing Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET /5 p.m. PT, for the third time in a row.

But before celebrities step out in fierce fashion on the red carpet at the Crypto.com arena and awards are handed out tonight, take a walk down memory lane and relive all of the nostalgic-inducing moments from the 2003 Grammy Awards.

We're talking Kelly Rowland and Nelly performing their chart-topping hit "Dilemma," Missy Elliott fabulously popping bubblegum on the red carpet and Alicia Keys writing "Think 4 Urself" in gold marker on her back.

And if you've been obsessed with the Y2K fashion trends that reigned supreme last year, the awards show from 20 years ago is a masterclass on how to wear bedazzled tracksuits, low-rise pants, bodycon dresses and the pouf—you know, Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's trademark hairstyle.

photos
Grammys 2023: Reactions from the Nominees

So, before the 2023 Grammys kick-off, relive the Y2K era in all its glory by scrolling below.

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Kelly Rowland & Nelly

The duo performed their chart-topping tune "Dilemma" and Nelly's "Hot in Herre" track at the 2003 Grammys. 

Scott Gries/Getty Images
Diana Ross

The iconic singer showcased her denim dress, which featured a deconstructed bodice and asymmetrical neckline.  

Scott Gries/Getty Images
Faith Hill

The country singer lit up the stage in a gold fringe dress and matching accessories, as she performed "Cry."

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Celia Cruz

The legendary singer was a vision in white at the 2003 ceremony, wearing an elegant long-sleeve gown, lavish shawl and ornate choker diamond necklace.

Scott Gries/Getty Images
Harvey Fierstein & Rod Stewart

Harvey Fierstein and Rod Stewart presented the late Robin Williams with the Grammy Award for Best Spoken Comedy Album. Harvey also took home a Grammy for Musical Show Album for his work in The Broadway show Hairspray.

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Naomi Campell

The supermodel turned heads on the red carpet in a plunging minidress with sparkly embellishments. The lace-up heels, diamond choker and arm bangle were the perfect finishing touches.

Scott Gries/Getty Images
Norah Jones

The singer swept the 2003 Grammys, winning five awards out of the eight she was nominated for, including, Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Don't Know Why." She was carrying so many trophies by the end of the night, one ended up falling down!

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Avril Lavigne

The "Complicated" singer stepped out in her signature style of low-rise pants, a button-down shirt paired with a slim tie and her slick-straight hair. Her blazer packed a punch with its "Rock On" message hidden inside.

Scott Gries/Getty Images
Cyndi Lauper

The "Time After Time" singer stepped out in a fluffy-trimmed coat and bold red lipstick to present the award for Best New Artist with Alicia Keys.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Pink

In true Pink fashion, she rocked an edgy look on the red carpet. Wearing a completely sheer lace gown that featured extreme cutouts and a thigh-high slit, she didn't miss a beat.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Missy Elliott

The rapper brought a pop of color to the 2003 event with her bright pink velour tracksuit and matching bubblegum accessory.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Ashanti

The singer not only performed "Dreams" but went home a winner, as she earned a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Album.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
T-Boz & Chilli

The girl group showcased their fierce style on the red carpet and also paid tribute to TLC member, Left Eye (a.k.a. Lisa Lopes), who passed away a year before in April 2002.

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Alicia Keys

The Keys Soulcare founder made a fashion statement—literally—as the phrase "Think 4 Urself" was written on her back in gold marker.

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Sheryl Crow

The "Soak Up the Sun" singer took home the Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance and performed with Kid Rock.

M. Caulfield/WireImage
Diddy, Kim Cattrall & John Mayer

Name a more iconic trio, we'll wait. Diddy and Kim Cattrall presented the award for Best Rap Album (Eminem) and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance, which went to John Mayer.

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Dixie Chicks

After performing their hit "Landslide," the Dixie Chicks celebrated their Grammy win for Best Country Album.

Kevin Mazur Archive 1/WireImage
*NSYNC

Instead of performing one of their hit-making pop tunes, the boy band honored the Bee Gees with a special tribute.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
No Doubt

The group had an unforgettable red carpet moment during the 2003 ceremony.

