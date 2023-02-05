These 2003 Grammys Moments Will Give You All of the Y2K Feels

Watch : Grammys 2023 Top Nominees: Beyonce, Adele & Harry Styles

Music's biggest night is always full of high notes.

The 2023 Grammys are only a few hours away and performers like Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Mary J. Blige and other stars are expected to light up the stage with unforgettable performances. Plus, Trevor Noah is hosting the annual ceremony, airing Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET /5 p.m. PT, for the third time in a row.

But before celebrities step out in fierce fashion on the red carpet at the Crypto.com arena and awards are handed out tonight, take a walk down memory lane and relive all of the nostalgic-inducing moments from the 2003 Grammy Awards.

We're talking Kelly Rowland and Nelly performing their chart-topping hit "Dilemma," Missy Elliott fabulously popping bubblegum on the red carpet and Alicia Keys writing "Think 4 Urself" in gold marker on her back.

And if you've been obsessed with the Y2K fashion trends that reigned supreme last year, the awards show from 20 years ago is a masterclass on how to wear bedazzled tracksuits, low-rise pants, bodycon dresses and the pouf—you know, Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's trademark hairstyle.