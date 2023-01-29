San Francisco 49ers Wife Kristin Juszczyk Shares Tips to Rework Your Game Day Wardrobe

We interviewed Kristin Juszczyk because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There are so many reasons to enjoy football season— games, tailgating, snacks, and, of course, the fashion. If you want to step up your game day apparel, Kristin Juszczyk is here to guide you. Every week, she dresses to impress at the San Francisco 49ers games to support her husband Kyle Juszczyk. She always serves a unique look, reworking jerseys, t-shirts, vintage jeans, and even a football to create completely customized outfits, which you can check out on her Instagram and TikTok.

In an exclusive E! interview, Kristin explained, "My husband has been playing in the NFL for ten years. After about year six, I started getting bored of wearing the same three t-shirts on rotation. I remembered that I had my sewing machine in the garage that would only get used when Halloween rolled around. I started playing around with a few ideas that I had and quickly realized that I had a knack for it."

She elaborated, "It felt incredibly rewarding transforming something that was heading to the donation pile, into something that felt completely new. From there, I began to watch hours of YouTube tutorials on the basics of sewing. I definitely still have a long way to go, but I have really enjoyed every step of learning this new skill of mine."

Kristin's reworked fashions are next-level. No matter who you're rooting for, you can use Kristin's tips and insights to create game day looks to celebrate your favorite team and showcase your personality. Keep on reading to learn more about creating your own looks and to find out Kristin's game day must-haves.