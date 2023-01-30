TikTok Loves This Showerhead Filter On Amazon— Grab It While It's On Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Showers are quite possibly my favorite part of the day, whether it's an invigorating morning shower that has me declaring, "Carpe diem!" as I step out of the bathroom or an oh-so-relaxing evening shower that washes away all my stress and worries from the day away. The thing is, there are a myriad of factors that go into creating the perfect shower routine, from good water pressure and soothing aromatherapy to problem-solving products and the perfect sing-along playlist. If just one of these components fall below expectations, it can make the entire satisfying experience go down the drain (pun intended).

One very important, yet under-recognized ingredient for creating the optimal shower routine is having a reliable shower filter. Last year, one of my New Year's Resolutions was to elevate my hair care routine, especially as someone who had bleached their hair multiple times consecutively and whose hair was starting to fall out as a result. To put it another way, my hair was crying for help, and I knew it was time to do my research— and where better to go for solutions than TikTok?

I spent hours scrolling through endless videos, and one product in particular that kept popping up on my feed was this shower head filter. I never realized that the water quality and composition can impact your scalp and hair, but the more I thought about it, the more it made sense. No matter what product you're using, if your water is hard and impure, it can strip your hair of moisture (and may also cause your skin to break out more).

After falling deep down the rabbithole of shower head filter and hair care product reviews, I was convinced that this particular one was a need more than a want. It's beloved not just on TikTok but Amazon as well; reviewers love everything about it, from it's effectiveness in improving water quality and pressure to its cool LED light that changes color based on water temperature.

If I had to describe this filter in one phrase, it would be "that thing you never knew you needed but now can't live without." If you're not convinced yet, check out what some Amazon reviewers have said about this product, and get your finger ready to click that "Add To Cart" button.