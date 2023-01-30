TikTok Loves This Showerhead Filter On Amazon— Grab It While It's On Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Showers are quite possibly my favorite part of the day, whether it's an invigorating morning shower that has me declaring, "Carpe diem!" as I step out of the bathroom or an oh-so-relaxing evening shower that washes away all my stress and worries from the day away. The thing is, there are a myriad of factors that go into creating the perfect shower routine, from good water pressure and soothing aromatherapy to problem-solving products and the perfect sing-along playlist. If just one of these components fall below expectations, it can make the entire satisfying experience go down the drain (pun intended).
One very important, yet under-recognized ingredient for creating the optimal shower routine is having a reliable shower filter. Last year, one of my New Year's Resolutions was to elevate my hair care routine, especially as someone who had bleached their hair multiple times consecutively and whose hair was starting to fall out as a result. To put it another way, my hair was crying for help, and I knew it was time to do my research— and where better to go for solutions than TikTok?
I spent hours scrolling through endless videos, and one product in particular that kept popping up on my feed was this shower head filter. I never realized that the water quality and composition can impact your scalp and hair, but the more I thought about it, the more it made sense. No matter what product you're using, if your water is hard and impure, it can strip your hair of moisture (and may also cause your skin to break out more).
After falling deep down the rabbithole of shower head filter and hair care product reviews, I was convinced that this particular one was a need more than a want. It's beloved not just on TikTok but Amazon as well; reviewers love everything about it, from it's effectiveness in improving water quality and pressure to its cool LED light that changes color based on water temperature.
If I had to describe this filter in one phrase, it would be "that thing you never knew you needed but now can't live without." If you're not convinced yet, check out what some Amazon reviewers have said about this product, and get your finger ready to click that "Add To Cart" button.
Cobbe Shower Head LED Color Changing Filter
This shower head filter contains high-quality filter stones, which work to reduce residual impurities, heavy metals and chlorine in your shower water, according to the brand. The filter also features an LED light that changes color depending on the water temperature, as well as an innovative nozzle design for improved water pressure.
One reviewer wrote, "I absolutely loved this product! I love showers but I have hard water so it's hard on my skin and hair. I found this shower head and couldn't wait to try it. It was super easy to install, it looks very pretty and it WORKS! it's helped bring moisture back into my hair and skin. I'm not so itchy anymore from dry skin and neither is my scalp!! Plus it feels like luxury when ur taking a shower! Don't think twice. Just buy it. You won't regret it."
Another reviewer described this shower filter as the "best on Amazon for it price." They wrote, "I've gone through several of the cheap alternatives and they always break around the base. The plastic is cheap and flimsy and just starts to crack because of the pressure. I've heard that these are advertised on TikTok and those are also pretty faulty but I've got to say this one has impressed me. It's not expensive and it has lasted for several months now with no issues."
According to one Amazon shopper, "Saw this shower head go viral on tiktok and I am so happy I purchased it. 1 year later and this shower head still works well. The pressure is amazing and the light changes with the temperature of the water (good indicator for kids). Wish I got this sooner!"
One Amazon reviewer described the filter as "a game changer," writing, "This shower head does everything it claims making it worth the money. I can tell the difference in the water quality right away! It water pressure is amazing, strong but doesn't sting, yet soft, it's weird how they were able to make that combination. The colors let you know when the water is ready, and is just fun."
Another reviewer wrote, "My daughter bought one for her dorm shower. She loved it so much and told us we should get one. So, I bought one for my other daughter, still living at home, and I tried it. That is when I bought one for our shower. It has great water pressure, and the filtration keeps my skin from being dried out. I definitely recommend this product!!"
If you're still unsure whether to click the "Add To Cart" button, this reviewer is here to convince you that this shower filter is "worth the buy." They wrote, "I was skeptical buying this but I have felt a difference with this shower head. I have hard water where I live and this was a good buy. For the price it was worth it. It has very strong pressure. I use way less water and the colors are a nice touch. If you're debating, or it's been sitting in your cart just buy it!"
