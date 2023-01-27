Did Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Finally Kiss on Law & Order: SVU? Find Out

Watch : Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni GLAMBOT: BTS at 2022 Emmys

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans have been waiting for a kiss between Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) for over 20 years.

But alas, it looks like fans of the NBC crime drama will have to wait a little bit longer, as the will-they-won't-they couple didn't actually lock lips after coming very close to doing so on the Jan. 26 episode of SVU.

As was teased in the episode's promo—which sent fans into a frenzy—Benson and Stabler shared an intimate moment after Benson asked her former partner to pick up her son Noah (Ryan Buggle).

After her son was the target of a gang attack that left her beaten and bruised, Benson tells Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) in the episode, "There's nobody I trust more to bring my son home in one piece than Stabler."

Back at Benson's apartment, Stabler questions why she didn't call him for help after the gang attack, to which she tells her former partner, "Because I knew that you would try to protect me."