Allow The White Lotus' Michael Imperioli to Give You a Tour of His NYC Home

There's no place like home for Michael Imperioli.
The White Lotus star and his wife, Victoria Chlebowski, recently traded in their Santa Barbara, California, family house in favor of a chic, two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan, where they lived more than a decade ago, according to Architectural Digest. And according to Michael, who gave the outlet a tour of the couple's new home, the décor all comes down his interior designer and set designer wife.
"We kind of thought of it as like a cool hotel suite," he explained. "To me, if you walk in here, this could easily be an apartment from like, the Jazz Age in New York, which is kind of cool. It takes you away from the hectic pace of modern life."
The Sopranos alum, who shares three adult children with Victoria, added, "Empty nest is fantastic. No offense to the kids, but it's really cool, actually. We see the kids a lot, but it's kind of a new chapter, and a good one."
Included in the home is a small, renovated kitchen with birch tree wallpaper, a study/music room containing several guitars as well as a decorative bust of an Italian saint that can also be used as a safe, which the couple bought in Sicily while the actor filmed the recent second season of The White Lotus.
"I play music here, write music, do a lot of work on the computer here, read in here," Michael told Architectural Digest. "We teach a meditation class on Sundays and we do it from this room too."
And speaking of meditation, the pair, who are practicing Buddhists, also carved out a space for meditation, converting a walk-in closet into what Michael calls a "shrine room" and what Victoria calls "the Buddha room."
Not included in the home: Michael's The White Lotus character's "guests," Lucia and Mia.