Allow The White Lotus' Michael Imperioli to Give You a Tour of His NYC Home

Watch : Which White Lotus Cast Parties Harder? Jennifer Coolidge Says...

There's no place like home for Michael Imperioli.

The White Lotus star and his wife, Victoria Chlebowski, recently traded in their Santa Barbara, California, family house in favor of a chic, two-bedroom apartment in Manhattan, where they lived more than a decade ago, according to Architectural Digest. And according to Michael, who gave the outlet a tour of the couple's new home, the décor all comes down his interior designer and set designer wife.

"We kind of thought of it as like a cool hotel suite," he explained. "To me, if you walk in here, this could easily be an apartment from like, the Jazz Age in New York, which is kind of cool. It takes you away from the hectic pace of modern life."

The Sopranos alum, who shares three adult children with Victoria, added, "Empty nest is fantastic. No offense to the kids, but it's really cool, actually. We see the kids a lot, but it's kind of a new chapter, and a good one."