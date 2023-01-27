Supermodel Kristen McMenamy Throws Off Heels After Falling During Valentino Show

The show must go on.
At least, that was supermodel Kristen McMenamy's mindset after she handled a fashion mishap like a total pro.
During Valentino's spring/summer 2023 show, the industry veteran—who has fiercely sashayed down runways since the '80s—took a tumble on the catwalk after appearing to struggle with the sky-high heels she was wearing.
In viral videos of the Jan. 25 Paris Fashion Week moment, Kristen could be seen catching her balance a few times before she eventually fell to her knees. Audience members audibly gasped, with some even reaching out to her and offering to help. But Kristen, who appeared frustrated at the situation, decided to throw off the black pumps and keep going.
She strutted her stuff barefoot for the rest of the show, as she dazzled in a completely sheer strapless gown with diamond adornments all over and bright pink opera gloves.
Following her runway misfortune, Kristen poked fun at herself and also made it clear that she fell head over heels for the brand.
"Before the Fall," she captioned her Jan. 26 Instagram and added in another post, "Thank you PP [Pierpaolo Piccioli] and House of Valentino!!!! I f--ked up."
Kristen received an outpour of support from her followers in the comments section.
Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna replied, "We all do baby you're human and you're fabulous. We love you!!!"
Gwendoline Christie wrote, "Kristen, we love you, you magnificent being," while one fan gushed, "F--ked up? Best part of the show."
This isn't the first time Kristen has taken a tumble on the catwalk. Last June, she fell during the Jean Paul Gaultier show during Paris Fashion Week. The model, who wore an all-white look, laughed off the situation and even gave a round of applause as attendees helped her up.