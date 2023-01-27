Supermodel Kristen McMenamy Throws Off Heels After Falling During Valentino Show

Watch : Noah Cyrus Frees the Nipple in Risqué Look for Paris Fashion Week

The show must go on.

At least, that was supermodel Kristen McMenamy's mindset after she handled a fashion mishap like a total pro.

During Valentino's spring/summer 2023 show, the industry veteran—who has fiercely sashayed down runways since the '80s—took a tumble on the catwalk after appearing to struggle with the sky-high heels she was wearing.

In viral videos of the Jan. 25 Paris Fashion Week moment, Kristen could be seen catching her balance a few times before she eventually fell to her knees. Audience members audibly gasped, with some even reaching out to her and offering to help. But Kristen, who appeared frustrated at the situation, decided to throw off the black pumps and keep going.

She strutted her stuff barefoot for the rest of the show, as she dazzled in a completely sheer strapless gown with diamond adornments all over and bright pink opera gloves.