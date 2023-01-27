HBO's The Last of Us Renewed for Season 2 After Just 2 Episodes

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

You haven't seen the last of The Last of Us.

Despite only airing two episodes so far, HBO has officially renewed Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's video game adaptation for a second season.

Executive producer and co-creator Craig Mazin celebrated the news in a statement. "I'm so grateful to [fellow co-creator] Neil Druckmann and HBO for our partnership, and I'm even more grateful to the millions of people who have joined us on this journey," he shared Jan. 27. "The audience has given us the chance to continue, and as a fan of the characters and world Neil and Naughty Dog created...I couldn't be more ready to dive back in."

Druckmann, an executive producer and writer of the 2013 video game, echoed Mazin's excitement. "I'm humbled, honored, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie's journey," he said. "Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two!"

The series stars Pascal as post-apocalyptic survivor Joel, who is tasked with smuggling young girl Ellie (Ramsey) out of their quarantine zone. His goal is to eventually use her natural immunity to the Cordyceps infection to find a cure before the entire world turns into zombie-like clickers.