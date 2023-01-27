Nikki Bella Sets the Record Straight on Rumor She's Not Legally Married to Artem Chigvintsev

Watch: Nikki & Artem Share Every MAGICAL Detail From Their Wedding

Nikki Bella is shooting down a major romance rumor.

The Nikki Bella Says I Do star is addressing recent online claims that she and husband Artem Chigvintsev aren't legally married, despite tying the knot during their August 2022 wedding in Paris.

"We are," the former WWE star assured fans during a Jan. 26 Watch What Happens Live appearance. "We have a license in Paris and we have a license here in the U.S. I mean, it's confidential so I don't know if someone tried to search for it and couldn't find it. We're legally married—twice. Two countries."

Twin sister Brie Bella, who was serving as bartender on the late-night Bravo talk show, confirmed, "I was witness to both."

Nikki, 39, and Artem, 40, made things official last summer in the city where they got engaged—Paris—surrounded by a small group of family and friends and, of course, their 2-year-old son Matteo Chigvintsev.

First Look at Nikki Bella's Wedding Dress

"He was a ring bearer," Nikki exclusively told E! News earlier this week. "Me and Artem are obsessed with The Nutcracker and the story and the music, so Matteo was coming down the aisle to The Nutcracker."

However, she revealed, "Matteo never made it down the aisle," adding that fans will have to watch the season finale of Nikki Bella Says I Do to see what went down.

"A lot of drama happened around that," she continued. "I just had this beautiful dream that my son would waltz down the aisle like his daddy in The Nutcracker and that did not happen. That was a lot of expectation for a 2-year-old."

Hear more wedding details from the duo in the interview above.

Follow Nikki and Artem's road to the altar on Nikki Bella Says I Do Thursdays at 9 p.m. on E!.

Watch Nikki Bella Says I Do Thursdays at 9 p.m., only on E!.

