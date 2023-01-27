Harry Styles Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction After Ripping His Pants During L.A. Concert

One way or another, Harry Styles is going to put on a memorable show.
During his Jan. 26 concert in Los Angeles, the singer had quite the wardrobe malfunction, as he performed "Music for a Sushi Restaurant," the latest single off his album Harry's House.
One fan captured the moment in question, posting a video on Twitter of Harry dancing as he sings and bending down in a lunge position, causing his leather pants to rip. The Grammy winner took the moment in stride, attempting to cover up the tear has he continued the performance. The attendee captioned the video, "RIPPED HIS PANTS."
Another angle of the moment shared on social media showed the clever way Harry chose to keep the concert going, with the caption reading, "HE RIPPED HIS PANTS AND IS USING THE PRIDE FLAG AS A SKIRT I CANT MAKE THIS UP."
Although the on-stage wardrobe malfunction may be of an embarrassing moment for some, it seems as though the "Watermelon Sugar" played it off without a hitch—even with Jennifer Aniston and Modern Family star Julie Bowen in attendance, who were photographed by fans at the event.
While his on-stage costume proved to have its problems, Harry shouldn't encounter the same issues with his other costume in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—and it appears he'll be slipping back into that sooner rather than later.
Speaking about the Don't Worry Darling star's future as Eros a.k.a. Starfox in the MCU following his introduction during the credits of 2021's Eternals, Marvel executive Nate Moore revealed if the singer will be coming back.
"We certainly didn't cast Harry for a tag," Nate, who also produced Chloé Zhao's film, said on a Jan. 11 episode of Deadline's podcast Crew Call. "There are more stories to be told with that character."
He continued, "He's fascinating. He has a really interesting connection with Thanos—they're half-brothers, they share the same father. He's a complicated character, but a really fun character."
Discussing working with the former One Direction member specifically, the executive couldn't help but pay him a compliment.
"Having met Harry Styles, he is as charming as you think you want him to be," Nate noted, "and I think there's no limit to how popular that character's going to be, once we get to bring him back."