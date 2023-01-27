Jimmy Kimmel Live! Celebrates 20 Years With Jennifer Aniston, Michelle Obama, Ben Affleck and More

Watch : Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About His Extreme Oscars Diet

Twenty years later, and Jimmy Kimmel has no signs of stopping.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! reached a major late-night milestone during its Jan. 26 episode, celebrating 20 years since its debut episode. And ABC brought out all the stars to mark the occasion.

In fact, the primetime episode brought back the very same guests who appeared during the premiere on Jan. 26, 2003—including George Clooney, Snoop Dogg and Chris Martin. The trio joined Jimmy to reminisce on their favorite moments from their appearances in the time since.

Michelle Obama was also on-hand for the 20th anniversary special, leading a star-studded video segment where she paid tribute to the longtime host. "Thank you for your humor, your grace, your energy, your positivity," the former First Lady shared. "I love you, keep up the great work."

Jimmy also got the seal of approval from a pair of TV legends in their own right—comedian Carol Burnett and Oprah Winfrey.

In her message, Burnett pulled out her signature ear tug and sent a warm message his way. "Twenty years, wow. That's wonderful," she said. "I would just like to say, you are permanently terrific."