Andy Cohen Apologizes for Screaming at Larsa Pippen During RHOM Reunion

Watch : Larsa Pippen Addresses Swirling Rumors About Her

Conversations got heated during The Real Housewives of Miami's season five reunion taping—and not just between the ladies.

Host Andy Cohen took to Instagram during filming on Jan. 26 to formally apologize to cast member Larsa Pippen after causing some drama of his own.

"We're still shooting," Andy said in his Stories, "and I didn't have screaming at Larsa on my bingo card today."

Larsa chimed in from the background, "Are you going to apologize?" to which the Watch What Happens Live host replied, "I'm sorry, Larsa."

"I don't like screaming at women," he continued, "I said it on the break, I don't wanna scream at women."

Co-star Lisa Hochstein then called Andy out, saying, "You at screamed me last year." He once again apologized, this time for previously losing his temper with her.

While fans will have to wait to find out why Andy lost his cool with Larsa, it could have been while discussing the many rumors she brought up about her co-stars this season, like her claim Julia Lemigova was caught kissing someone who wasn't her wife Martina Navratilova or the accusation that Dr. Nicole Martin allegedly slept with someone in her hospital (which she denies).