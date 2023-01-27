Sopranos Actor John Ventimiglia's Daughter Odele Dead at 25

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The family of The Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia is mourning the death of his daughter Odele Cape Ventimiglia.

The 25-year-old passed away on Jan. 12, according to her obituary. Her mom, Belinda Cape, also confirmed the news in a Jan. 21 Facebook post.

"Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele's funeral notice," she wrote. "Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished Odele was to so many. Odele was greatly loved, and leaves a huge hole in our lives."

The cause of Odele's death was not revealed. According to Belinda's Facebook post, a funeral service was held in Brooklyn, New York on Jan. 26.

In addition to her parents and sister, Odele is survived by her 2-month-old daughter Shiloh. According to the obituary, the family asked mourners to donate to a GoFundMe account in lieu of sending flowers to help cover Shiloh's future education costs.