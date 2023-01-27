Sam Edelman 70% Off Deals: Get $35 Boots, Booties, Heels, Mules, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You can go from "just being casual" to "dressed up for a night out" wearing the same exact clothes with different pairs of shoes. Shoes can really change the aesthetic of your outfit, right? If you want to switch things up without exceeding your budget, there are some major deals to shop at Sam Edelman.
You can get these $140 heels for just $41. Rock these $130 heels for only $35. Slip into these shearling loafers for $80 (originally $150). Keep it comfy with these velvet flats that are on sale for $70 (normally $120). Keep on shopping for more Sam Edelman deals.
Sam Edelman 70% Off Deals
Sam Edelman Kittie Mule
These heels are just as comfortable as they are cute. They're stylish and super easy to walk on. They also come in black and beige.
Sam Edelman Starla Mule
If you're "not a heels person," but you like the look, this is an incredibly comfortable option that you're going to love. Wearing these cushioned heels will feel like you're walking on a cloud.
Sam Edelman Hilton Pointed Toe Heel
Few shoes are more timeless than these beige high heels. They go with almost anything and you'll wear them forever.
Sam Edelman Kady Mule
Switch things up with these unique, ruffled heels. They're available in five colors in both linen and satin.
Sam Edelman Holland Heel
These woven brown heels are stylish, comfy, and unique.
A shopper reviewed, "These are gorgeous and very comfortable as well. I was able to be in them all day and I do not wear heels often."
Sam Edelman Jayme Sneaker
These neutral sneakers are incredibly chic and they really do go with any outfit whether you're dressing up or dressing down.
Sam Edelman Carmen Mule Heel Sandal
Brighten up your ensemble with these bold green shoes. If you adore this style, you can also get them in ivory.
Sam Edelman Cecilia Mule
These textured mules prove that flat shoes can be interesting.
Sam Edelman Wanda Pointed Toe Flat
These pointed velvet flats are simple, yet stylish. They're available in many colors and fabrics.
Sam Edelman Linnie Bit Mule
These mules are polished, yet sophisticated. You're gonna want one in every color.
Sam Edelman Skya Pointed Toe Mule
These unique, two-tone heels are insanely comfortable thanks to their padded insoles.
Sam Edelman Lavina Buckle Mule
Instantly dress up your most casual outfit with these buckle-adorned shoes, which come in seven colors.
Sam Edelman Westie Lace-up Bootie
Strut in style when you wear these velvet, lace-up booties.
Sam Edelman Laurs Lug Sole Loafer
These elevated loafers incorporate all the trends to be on-trend.
Sam Edelman Sammie Ankle Bootie
Make a statement with these intriguing ankle boots, which are available in four colors.
Sam Edelman Meredith Slingback Heel
These slingback heels are available in velvet and satin styles.
Sam Edelman Page Mule
These woven flats are the perfect "throw on and go" shoes. You can also get them in gold or white.
Sam Edelman Fable Tall Boot
These cowboy-inspired riding boots will become your new go-to shoes.
Sam Edelman Lydell Combat Boot
These combat boots combine comfort, style, and support with ease. They're available in four colors.
Sam Edelman Lulia Lug Sole Boot
You'll want to wear these lug sole shoes everywhere you go. They're stretchy, comfortable, and on-trend.
