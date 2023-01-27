Sam Edelman 70% Off Deals: Get $35 Boots, Booties, Heels, Mules, and More

Expand your shoe wardrobe or buy some fashionable gifts with this can't-miss sale from Sam Edelman.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 27, 2023 3:46 PMTags
ShoesShoppingE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop FashionE! InsiderLikes
E! Insider Shop: Sam Edelman Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You can go from "just being casual" to "dressed up for a night out" wearing the same exact clothes with different pairs of shoes. Shoes can really change the aesthetic of your outfit, right? If you want to switch things up without exceeding your budget, there are some major deals to shop at Sam Edelman.

You can get these $140 heels for just $41. Rock these $130 heels for only $35. Slip into these shearling loafers for $80 (originally $150). Keep it comfy with these velvet flats that are on sale for $70 (normally $120). Keep on shopping for more Sam Edelman deals.

read
14 Ways To Make High Heels Comfortable and Step up Your Shoe Game

Sam Edelman 70% Off Deals

Sam Edelman Kittie Mule

These heels are just as comfortable as they are cute. They're stylish and super easy to walk on. They also come in black and beige.

$130
$35
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Starla Mule

If you're "not a heels person," but you like the look, this is an incredibly comfortable option that you're going to love. Wearing these cushioned heels will feel like you're walking on a cloud.

$200
$45
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Hilton Pointed Toe Heel

Few shoes are more timeless than these beige high heels. They go with almost anything and you'll wear them forever. 

$140
$42
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Kady Mule

Switch things up with these unique, ruffled heels. They're available in five colors in both linen and satin.

$130
$45
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Holland Heel

These woven brown heels are stylish, comfy, and unique.

A shopper reviewed, "These are gorgeous and very comfortable as well. I was able to be in them all day and I do not wear heels often."

$180
$53
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Jayme Sneaker

These neutral sneakers are incredibly chic and they really do go with any outfit whether you're dressing up or dressing down.

$120
$55
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Carmen Mule Heel Sandal

Brighten up your ensemble with these bold green shoes. If you adore this style, you can also get them in ivory. 

$100
$45
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Cecilia Mule

These textured mules prove that flat shoes can be interesting.

$120
$50
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Wanda Pointed Toe Flat

These pointed velvet flats are simple, yet stylish. They're available in many colors and fabrics.

$120
$70
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Linnie Bit Mule

These mules are polished, yet sophisticated. You're gonna want one in every color.

$140
$50
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Skya Pointed Toe Mule

These unique, two-tone heels are insanely comfortable thanks to their padded insoles.

$150
$55
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Lavina Buckle Mule

Instantly dress up your most casual outfit with these buckle-adorned shoes, which come in seven colors.

$130
$55
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Westie Lace-up Bootie

Strut in style when you wear these velvet, lace-up booties.

$180
$75
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Laurs Lug Sole Loafer

These elevated loafers incorporate all the trends to be on-trend.

$150
$80
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Sammie Ankle Bootie

Make a statement with these intriguing ankle boots, which are available in four colors.

$200
$65
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Meredith Slingback Heel

These slingback heels are available in velvet and satin styles.

$140
$65
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Page Mule

These woven flats are the perfect "throw on and go" shoes. You can also get them in gold or white. 

$150
$70
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Fable Tall Boot

These cowboy-inspired riding boots will become your new go-to shoes.

$275
$90
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Lydell Combat Boot

These combat boots combine comfort, style, and support with ease. They're available in four colors. 

$180
$8e
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Lulia Lug Sole Boot

You'll want to wear these lug sole shoes everywhere you go. They're stretchy, comfortable, and on-trend.

$180
$90
Sam Edelman

Still shoe shopping? We found those platform UGG styles that are sold out everywhere! 

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!