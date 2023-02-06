Maren Morris Supports Laverne Cox's Transgender Healthcare Efforts at 2023 Grammys

Maren Morris is standing with all of her favorite people at the 2023 Grammys.
The country music star dazzled at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, running circles around Los Angeles' Crypto.com arena in an Off-White gown with a plunging neckline. Accompanied by husband Ryan Hurd, Maren accessorized her look with a sleek hairstyle and bleached eyebrows (See more stars on the red carpet here.) She is nominated for Best Country Album for Humble Quest, as well as Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song for her single "Circles Around This Town."
During an interview with E! News' Laverne Cox, Maren showed her admiration for the actress, who made a powerful appearance Jan. 19 for MSNBC's Morning Joe to speak about the importance of transgender healthcare.
"Your interview this week was so beautiful and so heartfelt," Maren told Laverne during E! Live from the Red Carpet, "I just love you so much."
She also took a moment to reflect on her career in country music, noting she would tell 22-year-old Maren that it would "take a second" before she made it big.
"It's not going to happen over night, so get in line," she continued. "I always tell new songwriters that ask me 'how did you break in?' Be patient. It doesn't mean don't hustle, don't grind. Make as many connections as you can. Nashville is full of talent that you've got to be humble and wait your turn. It will come if you work hard and show up to everything."
On Ryan's behalf, the musician praised Humble Quest and his wife, who he shares 2-year-old son Hayes Andrew Hurd with.
"I'm so proud of her," he said. "I'm so proud of the album and the song and the record. It's just an amazing thing. We met writing music together."
Maren's Grammys arrival comes four months after she attended the 2022 Country Music Awards amid her feud with Jason Aldean's wife Brittany.
Their dispute began last August when Brittany posted an Instagram Reel of herself applying makeup, writing, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life."
Cassadee Pope slammed Brittany's statement—without mentioning her by name—on Twitter, with Maren replying in agreement, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."
Keep scrolling to see more stars at the 2023 Grammys.