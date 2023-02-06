Maren Morris Supports Laverne Cox's Transgender Healthcare Efforts at 2023 Grammys

Watch : Maren Morris Hopes to See Beyonce Perform at Grammys

Maren Morris is standing with all of her favorite people at the 2023 Grammys.

The country music star dazzled at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, running circles around Los Angeles' Crypto.com arena in an Off-White gown with a plunging neckline. Accompanied by husband Ryan Hurd, Maren accessorized her look with a sleek hairstyle and bleached eyebrows (See more stars on the red carpet here.) She is nominated for Best Country Album for Humble Quest, as well as Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song for her single "Circles Around This Town."

During an interview with E! News' Laverne Cox, Maren showed her admiration for the actress, who made a powerful appearance Jan. 19 for MSNBC's Morning Joe to speak about the importance of transgender healthcare.

"Your interview this week was so beautiful and so heartfelt," Maren told Laverne during E! Live from the Red Carpet, "I just love you so much."