Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Details the Anxieties That Come With Expecting After Multiple Miscarriages

Peta Murgatroyd Shares Story of Pregnancy Loss & Resilience

For a woman still months away from welcoming another baby, pregnant Peta Murgatroyd has already endured more than her share of sleepless nights.

The most recent came just a few weeks ago as she and husband Maks Chmerkovkskiy prepared to announce that they were finally, finally giving 6-year-old son Shai a sibling after a grueling years-long journey. Heading out the door for a maternity shoot "literally dressed in beautiful clothes," as Peta recalled in an exclusive interview with E! News, she began to bleed.

"And I lost it," the Dancing With the Stars pro detailed. "I was a mess. Immediately, my head went to, 'Oh, I'm having a fourth miscarriage. Here we go.' But I was so much further along."

Unable to see her doctor until the morning, "In that period overnight, I literally said goodbye," she shared. "I was expecting the worst news because that was exactly what I had been through before." Looking at Maks, she remembered, "It was like, 'This can't be happening again. This cannot be happening.' Because further along, it's a different type of miscarriage. I didn't even want to imagine what was going to be next for me."