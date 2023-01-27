Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items This Month: Jessica Alba, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards, and More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We love to shop and we love to know what celebrities are up to, so, of course, stars' product picks are right up our alley. We love sharing recommendations for clothes, beauty products, home items, and more from some of our favorite celebs, including Jessica Alba, Kylie Jenner, Kyle Richards, Kenya Moore, Hannah Brown, Heidi D'Amelio, Emma Chamberlain, and Eva Marcille.
We decided to take a look back at this past month's content to find the celebrity-recommended products that E! News shoppers bought the most. Get your shop on.
Most-Shopped Celebrity Recommendations This Month
SKIMS Raw Edge Onesie
Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian had a hilarious Instagram exchange over this onesie that Kylie wore from her sister's brand SKIMS. It is comfortable, chic, and seamless for a sophisticated, yet sporty look. It comes in four colors.
Dearfoams Women's Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Indoor/Outdoor Scuff Slipper
"Everybody has to have slippers like this. Every single Christmas I end up buying myself and my girls slippers. These are an affordable option. They're really cute, really soft, and comfortable. I wear these so much that I really wear them out in public now," Kyle Richards shared.
These come in 15 colors with standard and wide widths available. These slippers have 10,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Urban Skin Rx Even Tone Cleansing Bar
Eva Marcille raved, "I've been using this product for over ten years now. I don't think there are many products you can use for over 10 years and still get that same level of consistency with, but I'm telling you people are always like 'What's your glow? How do you get it?' It's the same simple cleanser. You can get it anywhere. It's a good price and it will take your skin from whatever state it's in to the best that it could be. I swear by the product for hyperpigmentation, oily skin, dry skin, acne-prone skin, cystic acne, whatever. I'm telling you, friend, it will change your life. It is everything."
This cleansing bar has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Honest Beauty Fresh Flex Concealer with Niacinamide + Vitamin E + Hyaluronic Acid, Vegan + Cruelty free
Jessica Alba used this concealer in two different shades for her "way more chill" contour hack. It delivers a second-skin finish that looks natural and feels incredibly lightweight. You can use it to conceal and contour. It has two types of hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin, per the brand. The formula also has additional skin-loving ingredients including shea butter, niacinamide, and Vitamin E.
Conceal with a color 1-2 shades lighter than your foundation and contour with a hue 1-2 shades darker.
Listerine Cool Mint PocketPaks Portable Breath Strips for Bad Breath, Fresh Breath Strips Dissolve Instantly to Kill 99% of Bad Breath Germs On-The-Go- 72 Strips
Kenya Moore explained, "I'm a believer of using good products and not just going for a brand name that's expensive. I always carry these around everywhere because they keep your breath fresh. They're easy to use and small. It's important to always have good breath.
These breath strips have 12,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hanes Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt
"This is a cozy sweatshirt. Just a basic. It's shorter. I like that because I like to tuck the bottom of my sweatshirt into my jeans. I like this color blue. I have so many sweatshirts. My favorite things to wear are sweatshirts and sweaters. I cannot have enough of these at my house. It's Hanes, classic Hanes," Kyle Richards said.
This sweatshirt comes in 10 colors and it has 35,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Burt's Bees Lip Balm, Moisturizing Lip Care, 100% Natural, (4 Pack)
Kenya Moore said, "I love to keep my lips moisturized, so I get those Burt's Bees sticks. I get a little pack of four and I keep them everywhere because I'm always reapplying. I would have to say that's always my go-to. I hate dry lips."
This four-pack has 28,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lancome Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Sheet Mask
"I'm constantly in need of more face masks, because I use them so often," Emma Chamberlain said.
96NORTH Luxury Vanilla Soy Candles- Large 3 Wick Jar Candle, Up to 50 Hours Burning Time
"This candle I love from 96North. I have so many candles in my house. Whenever people come to my house, they're always like 'your house always smells so pretty.' I always have candles burning. It creates a nice ambiance and it smells really good. I buy extra of these because I like to bring a candle as a hostess gift when I go to someone's home," Kyle Richards said.
Maybelline Great Lash Washable Mascara, Clear
"I love a clear mascara. I will brush my brows up with some clear mascara. It's Maybelline for me. I don't spend a lot of money on makeup unless it's something I've tried and I know I really absolutely love it. Maybelline and Covergirl are the best. Those brands make good products. I just don't think you have to believe the hype of a luxury brand," Kenya Moore explained.
"You can use this is a mascara, on your brows, for little baby hairs. You can do a lot." Kenya's pick has 23,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NutriBullet Pro- 13-Piece High-Speed Blender/Mixer System with Hardcover Recipe Book Included
"The most practical must have in my kitchen is my Nutribullet," Heidi D'Amelio shared. "It's super versatile, I use it to make different types of dressings, sauces, and my daily morning protein shakes! A big plus is that it is super easy to clean."
Heidi's pick comes in several colors and it has 22,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
DASH Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker
"The best kitchen gadget I've found that is great for keeping under budget is my Dash Egg Cooker!" Heidi D'Amelio said. "This one I have is a double decker so I can cook a full dozen of eggs within just a few minutes!"
This egg cooker comes in many colors and it has 27,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Slip Silk Skinnie Scrunchies in Black- 100% Pure 22 Momme Mulberry Silk Scrunchies for Women, Hair-Friendly + Luxurious Elastic Scrunchies Set (6 Scrunchies)
"These are the best, best, best hair bands. I like this because they're silk and they're not bad for your hair. I'm very neurotic about my hair. You want to use something like this. I use these in my hair and they're great," Kyle Richards said.
Amazon has these in six colors.
