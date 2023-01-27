1000-Lb. Sisters Sneak Peek: Tammy Gets Angry With Her Therapist During an Important Zoom Session

Watch : TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters EXCLUSIVE: Tammy's Fed Up With Dr. Stapleton

Everybody freezes up in a big meeting every once in a while.

In an exclusive sneak peek of the season premiere of TLC's 1000-Lb. Sisters, airing Jan. 31, Tammy is going through an admittedly hard time on her weight loss journey.

"Gaining weight, it's hard," she confesses. "I don't want to disappoint my family or myself. But I'm human, so of course there's going to be days where I don't feel like dieting. I get cravings. I want drinks, like sodas, and don't want to work out."

Tammy's mood is poor timing, because she finds herself in the midst of a string of virtual therapy sessions that she must complete before being approved for weight loss surgery.

"I'm not really looking forward to the session," Tammy says. "I don't like therapists."

Still, she hops on a call with her psychologist Dr. Stapleton. After being greeted warmly, Tammy just sits there stone-faced, with her arms crossed.

"Last time we talked about some of the things that you could do to keep your hands busy," Dr. Stapleton says to Tammy. "I know you've been doing some painting. Have you continued doing that?"