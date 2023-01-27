Riverdale’s Camila Mendes Reveals Why Her New Relationship Is Unlike Any Other

Watch : Riverdale Star Camila Mendes Seemingly CONFIRMS New Romance

Camila Mendes has found the perfect date.

The Riverdale star recently confirmed that she's been in a relationship for "a few months" now, though she did not explicitly name her special someone.

"I am still in the honeymoon, but it's one of those situations where I feel like, and I'm really trying to temper myself here," she told the Going Mental podcast in a Jan. 26 episode. "I don't wanna like speak above and beyond, but I feel like I've known him my whole life, and that's something I actually have never felt before."

Camila described the romance as "new-new as of like June," which comes around the time the Do Revenge star posted a TikTok clarifying her relationship status as single.

In November, however, Camila sparked romance rumors when she posted a poolside Instagram photo of her and an unidentified man sharing a kiss. She captioned the Nov. 8 slideshow, "life update."