Riverdale’s Camila Mendes Reveals Why Her New Relationship Is Unlike Any Other

Camila Mendes has found the perfect date.
The Riverdale star recently confirmed that she's been in a relationship for "a few months" now, though she did not explicitly name her special someone.
"I am still in the honeymoon, but it's one of those situations where I feel like, and I'm really trying to temper myself here," she told the Going Mental podcast in a Jan. 26 episode. "I don't wanna like speak above and beyond, but I feel like I've known him my whole life, and that's something I actually have never felt before."
Camila described the romance as "new-new as of like June," which comes around the time the Do Revenge star posted a TikTok clarifying her relationship status as single.
In November, however, Camila sparked romance rumors when she posted a poolside Instagram photo of her and an unidentified man sharing a kiss. She captioned the Nov. 8 slideshow, "life update."
Though the selfie, taken in reflection of sliding glass door, didn't clearly show the mystery guy's face, fans believe him to be influencer Rudy Mancuso. (Rudy has also posted clips of him lounging near a pool of similar design as the one seen in Camila's snapshot.)
And it wasn't just fans expressing their excitement over the photo. Outer Banks star Chase Stokes wrote, "U guys r 2 cute," while her co-star Vanessa Morgan said, "Living your best life, and I'm here for it."
The pair also packed PDA on a trip to Miami Beach on New Year's Day, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six. Soon, they'll make their onscreen appearance as co-stars in Amazon Studios rom-com, Música, according to InStyle.
Prior to Rudy, Camila was linked to her Riverdale co-star Charles Melton from 2018 to 2021. However, she's since moved past that relationship and Riverdale as well, as the show will end after its seventh season.
"I'm really looking forward to this next chapter of my life," she told InStyle last September. "I know myself more now; I have a clearer sense of what I want for my career, for my personal life."