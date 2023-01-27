Casey Wilson and Husband David Caspe Welcome Baby No. 3 Via Surrogate

Watch : Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why She Chose Surrogacy

Casey Wilson is embarking on a new chapter of motherhood.

The Happy Endings star has welcomed her third child—a baby girl named Francis Rose—with husband David Caspe, she announced on the Jan. 26 episode of her Bitch Sesh: A Real Housewives Breakdown podcast.

"We now have a baby girl via surrogate," Casey shared. "She is here!"

Casey's new daughter is named after her "best friend of all time," though she and David, 44, have been using a nickname instead.

"Her name is Francis, but we're calling her Frankie," Casey explained. "So, she's Frankie Rose Caspe."

Little Frankie, whose full moniker also contains a nod to Casey's own middle name, joins big brothers Max Red, 7, and Henry Bear, 5.

Looking back at how she wanted a daughter "so badly," Casey credited her "beyond lovely" surrogate for helping her expand her family. "It's been the most profound experience of my life, going through surrogacy," the Saturday Night Live alum raved. "I can't overstate enough how incredible this woman and friend has been."