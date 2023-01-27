Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni to Star in Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us Adaptation

Watch : Blake Lively Shares Clever Pregnancy STYLE HACK

Blake Lively is entering the world of Colleen Hoover.

The actress, 35, will star in the movie adaptation of the best-selling romance novel It Ends With Us, E! News confirms. She'll act alongside Jane the Virgin's Justin Baldoni, who is also directing the film.

As for the behind-the-scenes team, both actors and the author will have creative say as executive producers on It Ends With Us. Other producers include Alex Saks (The Florida Project) and Christy Hall (I Am Not Okay With This), who is writing the script, per a press release from Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures.

Blake and Justin are expected to play redheaded florist Lily Bloom and doctor Ryle Kincaid, respectively, with Colleen announcing earlier in the day that she was preparing to reveal those characters' castings. The actor playing Lily's first love Atlas has not been revealed.

"Lily hasn't always had it easy, but that's never stopped her from working hard for the life she wants," reads the book synopsis. "She's come a long way from the small town where she grew up—she graduated from college, moved to Boston, and started her own business. And when she feels a spark with a gorgeous neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid, everything in Lily's life seems too good to be true."