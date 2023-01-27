The MixtapE! Presents Rita Ora, Pink, Chase Rice and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
The newlywed is ready to share new music.
Hours before Rita Ora finally confirmed she and Taika Waititi are married, the singer released a brand-new song, "You Only Love Me," inspired by her private love story.
"When the rumors came out, 'Is she, isn't she?' I wanted to play on it," Rita told Heart Radio Breakfast Jan. 27. "I wanted to do a wedding that didn't go to plan. That's not to say that is actually what happened. I've chosen to keep it more private, but I did want to play on what could have been."
As the weekend kicks off, Rita isn't the only artist getting personal with her new music. Keep scrolling to hear the latest from Chase Rice, Pink and more musicians.
Pink—"Trustfall"
For the title track of her upcoming ninth studio album, Pink makes a declaration to leave your fears behind and put faith in the unknown. "Close your eyes and leave it all behind / Go where love is on our side," she sings. "It's a trustfall, baby / It's a trustfall, baby."
Rita Ora—"You Only Love Me"
Beginning with a voice memo from her husband Taika, Rita's upbeat pop anthem signals a new chapter for the singer. "With ‘You Only Love Me' and my upcoming album, I wanted to capture the vulnerability I've experienced as I opened myself up to love and entered a new phase of life," she said. "Learning to let go of the past to make way for new experiences is a deeply personal process, and one I felt compelled to document through my music."
Chase Rice—"Bench Seat"
The country singer is proud to share his "favorite song" he's ever released. And believe it or not, fans have a dog to thank for it. "My buddy was in a really dark place, to the point where he was ready to end his own life," Chase said. "It took a lot for him to take me back to that moment, but when he told me what stopped him, it stopped me in my tracks: His dog came and laid his head on his lap, and that connection saved him."
Zara Larsson—"Can't Tame Her"
Prepare to be introduced to Zara's new era with the release of her first new single in 2023. The fiery, dance-pop banger radiates confidence and independence as the Swedish pop star sings, "No, you can't tame the girl 'cause she runs her own world."
KSI feat. Oliver Tree—"Voices"
If you've ever experienced pain in the aftermath of a breakup, this song may be for you. "'Voices' is a song I worked on during my weird phase mentally," KSI said. "This is a big song for me because it marked a big chapter in my life. After my breakup, I thought I was fine, but I had these voices in my head telling me I wasn't as happy as I thought I was."
Cheat Codes & Lady A—"Something's Coming"
The genre-bending trio is working with your favorite country artists on their latest album One Night in Nashville. While it's hard to pick just one track to recommend, Cheat Codes starts off on the right note with their Lady A collaboration. "Something's coming, coming, coming / And I'm not scared at all to feel it / Out the dark I can see it," the groups sing. "Coming, coming, coming, coming / And I'll hear the call / 'Cause hearts change like seasons after all."
Charlotte Sands—"Alright"
In the middle of her U.K. tour, Charlotte decided to channel her experiences as an outsider into an empowering new track. "I want to be the big sister to those who feel like freaks," Charlotte said. "My intention with my music is to create a safe space for people to feel accepted and celebrated for their weirdness and diversity. When people feel seen and supported, the world becomes a better place."
GXTP feat. Tommy Lee—"Contraband"
Four months after GXTP released their first single, the band—made up of Poo Bear, Triple Sixx and Sasha Sirota—is ready to share more, including a collaboration with Tommy Lee. "Contraband" introduces a world where the group sets off on a quest to recover stolen treasure. What comes next is a prize for all music fans.
Cole Swindell—"Drinkaby"
Featured on his upcoming deluxe album Stereotype Broken, Cole's latest track is a feel-good country rock song that will get any party started. "The guitar lick in the intro just grabs you and doesn't let you go," Cole said. "I'm not sure if there is such thing as a fun breakup song, but that's kind of what this is."
Happy listening!