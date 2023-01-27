The MixtapE! Presents Rita Ora, Pink, Chase Rice and More New Music Musts

Watch : Rita Ora and Thor Director Taika Waititi Are Married!

The newlywed is ready to share new music.

Hours before Rita Ora finally confirmed she and Taika Waititi are married, the singer released a brand-new song, "You Only Love Me," inspired by her private love story.

"When the rumors came out, 'Is she, isn't she?' I wanted to play on it," Rita told Heart Radio Breakfast Jan. 27. "I wanted to do a wedding that didn't go to plan. That's not to say that is actually what happened. I've chosen to keep it more private, but I did want to play on what could have been."