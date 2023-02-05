2023 Grammys

The Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)

You'll Get Into Doja Cat's Latex 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Look

Doja Cat showed up and showed out for the 2023 Grammys in a jaw-dropping look. See her fabulous red carpet entrance below.

By Alyssa Morin Feb 05, 2023 10:56 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsCelebritiesGrammysE! InsiderDoja Cat
Watch: Grammys 2023 Top Nominees: Beyonce, Adele & Harry Styles

Doja Cat proved once again why she's that woman on the red carpet.

The "Say So" singer marched to the beat of her own drum while attending the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5. For music's biggest night at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, Doja made sure all eyes were on her, as she stunned in a latex Atelier Versace design. (See all of the fashion moments here.)

The 27-year-old—who is nominated for five Grammy Awards including Record of the Year (see all of the winners here)—styled her fabulous ensemble with matching black latex gloves and upped the ante with an equally dazzling earrings.

Fans wouldn't have expected anything less than spectacular from Doja, who is known for turning heads on every red carpet she hits. For last year's ceremony, she shined bright in a sheer blue Atelier Versace dress with sparkly embellishments.

photos
Doja Cat’s Style Evolution

Doja also took home her first Grammy Award in 2022 and almost missed her win.

"I've never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," she began her acceptance speech after sprinting on stage. "Thank you, everybody. I really appreciate it. My friends, my family, my team. I wouldn't be here without you and I wouldn't be here without my fans."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox Attends Grammys Bash With Broken Wrist and Concussion

2

See All the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

Grammys 2023 Winners: The Complete List

"And you know what SZA," Doja told the 33-year-old, whom she won the award with for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. "You are everything to me. You are incredible. You are the epitome of talent."

Wiping away her tears, Doja ended her speech on a high note, saying, "I like to downplay a lot of s--t, but this? It's a big deal. Damn. Thank you, everybody."

But before awards are handed out, keep on scrolling to see all of the fabulous red carpet looks to hit the 2023 Grammys.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kelsea Ballerini

In Prabal Gurung

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Miranda Lambert

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
<>h2>Amber Rose
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Tom Daley

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Gus Kenworthy

In Prada 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

LL Cool J

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ginger Gonzaga

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Dencia

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Questlove

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Michelle Branch

In Area

Francis Specker/CBS

Steve Howey

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Myles Frost

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

MC Lyte

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Blac Chyna

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Hunter Doohan

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

Ryan Hurd

In Giorgio Armani

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Alisun

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Shania Twain

In Harris Reed

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Marren Morris

In Off-White

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Amanda Gorman

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Gayle

Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ingrid Andress

In Bevza

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Miguel

In Diesel

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Madeleine White

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nija Charles

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Hannah Monds

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tiara Thomas

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bonnie Raitt

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Sheryl Crow

photos
View More Photos From Grammys 2023: Red Carpet Fashion
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox Attends Grammys Bash With Broken Wrist and Concussion

2

See All the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Looks

3

Grammys 2023 Winners: The Complete List

4

We Are Never Ever Getting Over These Secrets About Taylor Swift

5

How to Watch the 2023 Grammy Awards