You'll Get Into Doja Cat's Latex 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Look

Doja Cat proved once again why she's that woman on the red carpet.

The "Say So" singer marched to the beat of her own drum while attending the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5. For music's biggest night at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, Doja made sure all eyes were on her, as she stunned in a latex Atelier Versace design. (See all of the fashion moments here.)

The 27-year-old—who is nominated for five Grammy Awards including Record of the Year (see all of the winners here)—styled her fabulous ensemble with matching black latex gloves and upped the ante with an equally dazzling earrings.

Fans wouldn't have expected anything less than spectacular from Doja, who is known for turning heads on every red carpet she hits. For last year's ceremony, she shined bright in a sheer blue Atelier Versace dress with sparkly embellishments.