You'll Get Into Doja Cat's Latex 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Look

Doja Cat proved once again why she's that woman on the red carpet.
The "Say So" singer marched to the beat of her own drum while attending the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5. For music's biggest night at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, Doja made sure all eyes were on her, as she stunned in a latex Atelier Versace design. (See all of the fashion moments here.)
The 27-year-old—who is nominated for five Grammy Awards including Record of the Year (see all of the winners here)—styled her fabulous ensemble with matching black latex gloves and upped the ante with an equally dazzling earrings.
Fans wouldn't have expected anything less than spectacular from Doja, who is known for turning heads on every red carpet she hits. For last year's ceremony, she shined bright in a sheer blue Atelier Versace dress with sparkly embellishments.
Doja also took home her first Grammy Award in 2022 and almost missed her win.
"I've never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," she began her acceptance speech after sprinting on stage. "Thank you, everybody. I really appreciate it. My friends, my family, my team. I wouldn't be here without you and I wouldn't be here without my fans."
"And you know what SZA," Doja told the 33-year-old, whom she won the award with for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. "You are everything to me. You are incredible. You are the epitome of talent."
Wiping away her tears, Doja ended her speech on a high note, saying, "I like to downplay a lot of s--t, but this? It's a big deal. Damn. Thank you, everybody."
